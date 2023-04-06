Untitled design (7)

 Criminals and addicts heard the 'Defund the Police' message clearly, and interpreted it as a licence for random violence against each other, and against passers-by. A huge surge in stabbings over the last few years shows just how badly a message that was intended as a woke declaration of left-wing virtue went badly wrong. A secure city requires a strong police force: It is to the Alberta NDP's shame that so many of its candidates don't seem to believe that.

 Image by Arthur C. Green

Ideas have consequences and when people are getting hurt, stabbed or killed even, you realize defunding the police was always a stupid idea. Unfortunately, the Alberta NDP hasn't figured that out yet and as everyday life has never seemed more precarious in the province's downtown cores and on its transit systems, Rachel Notley perversely continues to run candidates who have in the past voted to diminish police protection for regular Albertans. 

First, not to overstate the case, how precarious has life become?

Rebecca Schulz

Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) said crime is a top-of-mind issue for people. 
Druh Farrell

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

leeeddy
leeeddy

The NDP like the color red and would like that to be the color of Canada on the USA Travel Advisory Map.

