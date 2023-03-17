Trudeau-Xi

Senior Canadian officials have allegedly not handled relationships with the Communist Party of China well. In a letter to the Globe and Mail, the CSIS whistleblower asserts evidence was starting to mount that senior Canadian public officials were ignoring CSIS warnings of Chinese electoral interference.

We will soon know the identity of the Canadian national security whistleblower.

Even as I write, the script of the individual who leaked the now-famous CSIS documents alleging significant Chinese interference in the last two federal elections, will be being fed into computers to analyse their writing style, comparing it to internal CSIS documents generated by multiple members of staff who could conceivably have had access to those documents. The programs will examine the verbal mannerisms we all have, the vocabulary… we will know. And the mea culpa this individual published in the Globe and Mail earlier today — “Who will take care of my family if I go to prison?” — indicates they know exactly what to expect.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If he is convicted of treason the maximum sentence is 25 years without parole. How is no one talking about talking about taking a $200,000 donation and returning it years later, not treasonous?

