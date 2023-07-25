Majumdar in the brewery on his election night

Newly elected MP, Shuvaloy Majumdar.

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Shuv Majumdar, Calgary Heritage’s newly-minted Member of Parliament now goes from ‘upstanding, public-spirited citizen ready to serve his country,’ to ‘just another politician.’

It is a poor reward for good intentions, but one familiar to every elected official who ever won a ballot.

Majumdar and Stephen Harper

Majumdar, shown here with then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper in the PM's Langevin office, served as a senior staffer in the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.
Majumdar in US Embassy in Kabul

Shuv Majumdar, with Western Standard Opinion Editor Nigel Hannaford, at the US Embassy in Kabul, July 11th, 2009. Elected to Parliament in Stephen Harper's old Calgary Heritage riding on July 24th, 2023, Majumdar risked much to forward his belief in democracy.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Chris49
Chris49

Sounds like he is exactly what Canada and the milk toast Conservatives need. Best of luck in his effort to help reclaim our democracy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.