HANNAFORD: The shameful logic of the IOC leads to this!

Then the IOC victim-shames this woman, saying she's abusing the man who broke her nose
Outrageously, the IOC slams Italian boxer Angelina Carini for ‘discrimination’ after she forfeits her fight against a biological male. It has now been established that in just 46 seconds, she suffered a broken nose, at which point she withdrew.
Outrageously, the IOC slams Italian boxer Angelina Carini for ‘discrimination’ after she forfeits her fight against a biological male. It has now been established that in just 46 seconds, she suffered a broken nose, at which point she withdrew.Twitter
Angelina Carini blamed for 'abusing' biologically male boxer who broke nose
Imane Khelif
