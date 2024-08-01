HANNAFORD: The shameful logic of the IOC leads to this!

Call me old-fashioned, but I am 100 percent in sympathy with Angelina Carini, the Italian woman whose nose was broken in a bout with a biologically male opponent. Not only was she injured, she is now the one in trouble with the 'morally excellent' woke crowd.Seriously. A just-released statement from the International Olympic Committee, more or less accuses her and those who like me are on her side, of “abusing” the man/woman who just broke her nose.In any other context, this would be victim shaming. Read the statement, and vomit.And speaking of context, the 46-second beating she suffered would in any other context be a cause for criminal prosecution. Ah, they’ll tell you, this is just a consensual sporting competition. No it bloody isn’t. Remember, the women in these matches have no choice. Somebody else makes the decision that so-and-so who was born a man, is now qualified to enter a womens’ competition. So the wheel having spun, into the ring you go miss, with the partner we have chosen for you... and be ready to have your nose broken in front of the whole world.Is that what you spend your youth training for?Speaking of Algerian trans boxer Imane Khelif and a similarly qualified Chinese individual, the statement declared first that people like me are on a ‘witch hunt’, then that “The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two [trans] athletes are currently receiving,” and finally that “Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”The story by my Western Standard friend and colleague Jen Hodgson has it all.The whole thing is shameful from start to finish.In its disingenuous explanation, the IOC conveniently defers to the national authority issuing the athlete’s passport. This of course is mere cowardice. The IOC is perfectly aware of who and what they’re dealing with, right down to the athlete’s testosterone levels. And the medical evidence is abundant, as if medical evidence were necessary to supplement thousands of years of simple unmedical observation, that men tend to be bigger, stronger, faster and likely to punch harder than women.Further, as Ms. Hodgson also pointed out here, “Scientific research has found someone who has gone through male puberty has on average 162% greater punching power than females.”Who knew?Not, apparently, the aspirant builders of a new and ‘equal’ society tucked away in the IOC. Or if, as I believe, they knew but chose to ignore the testimony of science and the ages, they chose to prefer their ideology over the evidence.In that matter, they have plenty of company among the woke. Take note of the world they would like us to live in.So three things.First, what possible satisfaction can a real man take from demonstrating to the world that he can beat a woman? That he is — and here I intentionally mock the IOC’s motto — ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ than the best in class that the female half of the species can put forward?It is nothing to which to aspire, to boast of and much less to covet a medal for proving it. In healthy masculine society, that thinking is rightly ridiculed. These people prove nothing, except that they are cads. Second, I see Mike Tyson has offered to go a round with him.Khelif should accept. The old master would have much to show him, although I doubt it would take any 46 seconds.Third, the rest of us should be asking ourselves how long we’re going to put up with this kind of nonsense. Agreed, it’s hard to influence the IOC from your tv room in Canada. But you can choose people to go to Ottawa for you, who will then re-program the Canadian Olympic Committee, who will then join hands with other national committees — and a lot of people are hating this, so we would not be alone — and so the change in thinking begins…And change it must. If it doesn’t, it will be a brutal world for women.And not, I fear, only in sports...