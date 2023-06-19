Trudeau far right

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the 'Rainbow Railroad,' June 8. He called parents who asserted their right to make decisions for their minor children on matters of sexuality, 'far right.'

 CPAC Screengrab

Did Prime Minister Trudeau actually define as ‘far right,’ parents who asserted their right to make decisions for their minor children on matters of sexuality?

Here are his exact words, reacting as he was to New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs' legislation requiring that children under 16 have parental permission to change their names or pronouns in school: “Unfortunately as you all know, we don't have to go as far as Uganda to see hateful rhetoric on the rise. We're seeing that angry, hateful rhetoric on the rise on our continent, particularly targeting trans people. Trans people are among the most vulnerable people in the 2SLGBTQI+ community, facing high rates of violence and suicide and far right political actors are trying to outdo themselves with the types of cruelty and isolation they can inflict on these already vulnerable people.”

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

rianc
rianc

How would Justin Trudeau and his wife feel if one of their children was trans and the school was facilitating their child without their knowledge? Would Trudeau still call it a alt-right issue or would he be upset about it as well. Also they talk about suicides in trans people being high, but suicides in trans people remain just as high even after transitioning. To me that indicates that trans people have a mental illness and that transitioning is not the answer.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our PM appears to be a psychopath and a psychotic pedophile with the exact same personality profile as Paul Bernardo

retiredpop
retiredpop

The problem with Trudeau is that he thinks his opinion is the only one that is acceptable. While he may not be a fool he certainly is a morally corrupt man.

