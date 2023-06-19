Did Prime Minister Trudeau actually define as ‘far right,’ parents who asserted their right to make decisions for their minor children on matters of sexuality?
Here are his exact words, reacting as he was to New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs' legislation requiring that children under 16 have parental permission to change their names or pronouns in school: “Unfortunately as you all know, we don't have to go as far as Uganda to see hateful rhetoric on the rise. We're seeing that angry, hateful rhetoric on the rise on our continent, particularly targeting trans people. Trans people are among the most vulnerable people in the 2SLGBTQI+ community, facing high rates of violence and suicide and far right political actors are trying to outdo themselves with the types of cruelty and isolation they can inflict on these already vulnerable people.”
So no, he didn’t say parents concerned about what their children are being taught in school, were ‘far right.’ But he did say it was a ‘far right’ issue. And for practical purposes, that’s a distinction without a difference. A reasonable person listening to the man, and especially taking note of the edge in his burn-it-all-down delivery to the so-called 'Rainbow Railroad,' would conclude that as far as the prime minister is concerned, parental rights is one of those ‘unacceptable opinions’ to be repudiated along with racism, misogyny and a suspicion of vaccines.
Let’s just state the obvious. On this matter, you don't need to counter phoney, self-serving arguments. It is not a matter of opinion: Mr. Trudeau is simply wrong. For as long as humanity has existed, every society and every significant religion has wisely trusted the people who brought children into the world to raise them, knowing that nobody else would care for them so much or so deeply. And if it is the ‘far right,’ whoever they may be, who are saying that parents have the legal — and more importantly the moral — right to see to the best interests of their children, then they’re the ones who are in synch with history and biology on this, however much Mr. Trudeau may disagree with them.
This however, is not even a right-left issue.
It may be that Conservatively-minded Christian parents in the West are a useful stereotype for sexual activists from the prime minister on down. ‘Oh well, they’re just extremists.’ To rally support in central Canada, Mr. Trudeau needs enemies in the West. Wait until Trudeau's Just Transition moves centre-stage: for now, conservatively-minded parents will suffice, and may take their place with pickup-driving energy workers and cowboys who herd flatulent steers.
But, does anybody — even the prime minister — seriously think that there are no NDP voters, no Green voters and heaven help us, even no Liberal voters who are or would be mortified to learn that school counsellors were facilitating their 13-year-old child's transition to the opposite sex without their knowledge?
Of course not. Parental rights cross party lines.
We should all concede that if adults want to switch sexes, that’s their business. (And it should be billed the way Botox treatments are billed, to the home address.) But one thing that unites people across party lines is love for their children, and another is a ferocious desire to protect them. So, if a sex-change operation is what’s best — it seldom is, by the way — that’s a decision to be made with mom and dad regardless of who you vote for. It’s not for a hack at the school board who has no loving interest in the child. And it's not for the prime minister to condemn as 'far-right.' It's across the spectrum.
And by the way, while we’re talking about ridiculous, isn’t it painfully sad that a male who’s all about Pride this month is still not too proud to use his male attributes of speed and strength to compete and win in women's sports? And then to celebrate a victory that should actually be to his shame? But instead all the people who should be calling this out, cower. And the same prime minister who says parental consent is just a 'far right' thing, says that if a transgender woman says he's a woman, he's a woman.
Not that the Canada of the 1950s forever defines the standard of civilized community, but I can guarantee we had more sense then. Any young man who claimed a right to compete in athletics against the girls, would have been laughed off the track — first by his peers and then everybody from his headmaster to the athletics associations and every newspaper with a sports page. All the people then, who today read the old fable about the 'emperor's new clothes' and instead of identifying with the naive kid who stated the obvious, identify with the fearful and sycophantic crowd .
It is tempting to think of Mr. Trudeau as a fool. However, he is anything but. It is he who is changing a good and decent country to fit his prejudices and those who do not share his perverse vision that are unable to stop him.
On the matter of child sexuality, I doubt he actually believes his own words. He has children himself. But he has reasons of electoral advantage for wanting you to believe he's serious. In other words for the sake of a progressive vote, he'll support people who want to mess up the minds and bodies of young people, trash you for calling him out and perpetrate this evil nonsense for the sake of political power. So no, he is not a fool: The reader is invited to select a word of their own, for those who demonstrate the worst kind of moral failings.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
How would Justin Trudeau and his wife feel if one of their children was trans and the school was facilitating their child without their knowledge? Would Trudeau still call it a alt-right issue or would he be upset about it as well. Also they talk about suicides in trans people being high, but suicides in trans people remain just as high even after transitioning. To me that indicates that trans people have a mental illness and that transitioning is not the answer.
Our PM appears to be a psychopath and a psychotic pedophile with the exact same personality profile as Paul Bernardo
The problem with Trudeau is that he thinks his opinion is the only one that is acceptable. While he may not be a fool he certainly is a morally corrupt man.
