Opinion

HANNAFORD: The UCP didn’t lose Shaw to the left, it lost it to itself

'The UCP vote collapsed, Guthrie’s Tories took more than the margin, and Smith’s referendum left both halves of her coalition angry.'
Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrating Campbell's victory in the riding's byelection.
Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrating Campbell's victory in the riding's byelection. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Calgary Shaw
Kyle Campbell MLA
Effect of independence movement on byelection
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