Pierre Poilievre
I was not at the front of the line when the gift of prophecy was handed out. Of this however, I am reasonably confident: Neither were all the clever people back east who think Pierre Poilievre is already a busted flush.

There's been a bit of a pile-on lately but as Parliament wraps up for the summer, Poilievre's supporters everywhere should take hope. It is probably not as bad as they say, because when personal disdain for a politician is coupled with wishing that the world is other than it is, there's a tendency to overlook things. Remember, twenty years ago, the same kind of people were saying the same kind of thing about Stephen Harper. He then went on to be prime minister for nearly ten years. 

First order of business is defund the media. Not ONE dollar more.

Th eastern media are nostalgic for the conservative leaders who they could push around. You know, the leaders who tried so desperately to make the CBC like them. Pierre just puts them in their place and thus they label him as "angry"...good on Pierre...

OH they get it, watch Dan Bongino and you'll learn how evil these people truly are!

The personal attacks against PP reveal the character of the speaker.

One thing is certain, when the MSM propaganda joins forces with the Liberal\NDP regime to slander and insult a political leader, that means they are scared Shytless of that political leader.

[thumbup]

