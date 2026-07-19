Opinion

HANNAFORD: Time for Canadian Trump critics to face the China election interference facts

Beijing targeted our ridings and parliamentarians. The reflexive dismissal of Trump’s warnings reveals a partisan blind spot Canadians can’t afford.
President Trump alleges Chinese election interference.
President Trump alleges Chinese election interference.whitehouse.gov
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Donald Trump
Chinese Election Interference
Opinion
Opinion Column
Hogue Commission
Trump's election interference allegations
Chinese influence in Canada
Canadian authorities reluctant to amit Chinese influence
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