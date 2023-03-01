Trudeau at hearing

Prime Minister Trudeau, testifying before Justice Rouleau at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Prominent Liberals, senior civil servants and supporters say it is time for an inquiry into CSIS allegations of Chinese electoral interference. That could mean more questions for the prime minister.

Prime Minister Trudeau says that in a free democracy, “it is not up to unelected security officials to dictate to political parties who can and cannot run.”

Interesting he’d say that. There is no evidence that unelected security officials said anything of the kind.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

legacy > The most unethical, immoral PM of ALL time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.