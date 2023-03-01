Prime Minister Trudeau, testifying before Justice Rouleau at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Prominent Liberals, senior civil servants and supporters say it is time for an inquiry into CSIS allegations of Chinese electoral interference. That could mean more questions for the prime minister.
Prime Minister Trudeau says that in a free democracy, “it is not up to unelected security officials to dictate to political parties who can and cannot run.”
Interesting he’d say that. There is no evidence that unelected security officials said anything of the kind.
But if the Canadian Security Intelligence Service thinks somebody has been compromised, as is supposedly the case with candidates in as many as 11 riding election campaigns during the last election, it would be the duty of intelligence officials to report it right away, wouldn’t it? To the top.
If not, for what do we have security agencies?
CSIS apparently did its job. It’s just that as nine of the eleven situations involved Liberal candidates and MPs, it would have been hard to for the prime minister to hear.
'Darn these guys. Can’t they see I’m busy trying to change a country?'
So, Prime Minister Trudeau did what he always does when confronted with an awkward situation: In his well-practiced way, he blustered, obfuscated, draped himself in democracy’s flag and attacked the good faith of the honest messengers…
And what was the message the honest messengers brought?
According to CSIS documents viewed by the Globe and Mail and as reported by them, “China employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy in the 2021 federal election campaign as Chinese diplomats and their proxies backed the re-election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals — but only to another minority government — and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.”
It's easy enough to understand how upsetting that would be for any prime minister, to hear allegations that some of his people had been set up potentially as agents of influence for a foreign power.
Still, the first, obvious and correct response was to acknowledge the magnitude of the CSIS allegations, the good work done by CSIS and that their report merited a full enquiry… preferably one chaired by somebody whose loyalties were not to any party or faction, but to the public good.
And this is what must now happen. Canadians deserve just such an accounting from a full, thorough and above all unbiassed public inquiry into the CSIS allegations of Chinese election interference.
We need to know what happened. Even more, Canadians deserve transparency on whether the prime minister was briefed by Canadian intelligence officials that China was targeting Canada — something he denies.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(1) comment
legacy > The most unethical, immoral PM of ALL time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.