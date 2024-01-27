HANNAFORD: Time to grow a spine

You have heard what the Trudeau Liberals say about Tucker Carlson, that he is hateful and brings MAGA politics to Canada and is really an awful extreme right-wing person. You would expect that. He had nothing good to say about them, either. So why would they say anything else? Indeed, to the degree that the Trudeau Liberals can rally eastern Canadians behind them by contrapting a western bogeyman who drives a truck, and goes to a Tucker Carlson event to boo the CBC, it's just good electoral politics. A long time before Justin Trudeau came along, the Liberals knew division worked for them. So why would they do anything else?But you also hear this a lot. "Well, I agree with Tucker Carlson on some things but he's so extreme."This is somebody who wants to have it both ways. They agree with him alright: They just don't want to own it. They don't want any trouble from their lefty friends or the people they work with. Maybe it's family. Whatever it is, the pity of respectable, middle-class Canadians is that so many of then won't stand up for those who stand up for them.And worst of all, they don't want to accept the logical consequence of belief: If it matters to you, take your stand. Easier to excuse yourself. 'He's too extreme.'Well, how extreme is Tucker Carlson? For example, he said words to the effect that your government hates you and wants to kill you. Yes, that sounds ridiculous. But he then talked about the BC government which now administers recreational fentanyl to children who want it, without the knowledge of their parents. (Important note: This is not misinformation. It is really happening. Read the government protocols here and two of many news reports here, and here.)The opposite of hate is love. You cannot love somebody by feeding them something dangerous. So... maybe that's not so extreme.Carlson also attacked assisted suicide, which in 2022 accounted for an astonishing 4.1% of all deaths in this country. That translates to 13,241 individual deaths. If Statistics Canada listed MAiD deaths separately, it would be the sixth largest cause of death that year. When MAiD was the merciful exit for those looking at slow, painful and imminent death, you could understand the argument. But that was five years ago. Now, the qualifications have been expanded and are about to be expanded again to include people — young people, even — for whom there may be compassionate alternatives. That is, nobody should have to die because they can't afford to live... Or because they suffer from mental illness. Or to save money for the government.You cannot love somebody by killing them. So... how extreme is that?Immigration. Carlson said shopping the world for premium immigrants to stimulate economic development was one thing, but unabated immigration is changing the make-up of Canada. (It is also making it hard for young people to buy a house.)“You should recognize what is happening to you. This is not a political debate to which you’ve been invited to participate. This is a destruction of you and your culture and your beliefs and your children and your future.”Is Carlson wrong? Immigration certainly does change things. Just ask your indigenous friends. So if you think Carlson is right, and you like the kind of country Canadians have built over the last 250 years, what is your responsibility as a citizen? Should that make you an extremist too?Umm... Yes, might be easier to just say he's too extreme. We were all immigrants once, weren't we, ha ha?I say this with sadness. But, if we do not believe in ourselves, that our culture is worthy, that freedom — for all that it can be abused — is a good thing and a God-given right... we have it all to lose. Now, you can disagree with Tucker Carlson. But in my view, it is not extreme to want to protect your children from physical harm, by agents of the state. It is not extreme to be deeply concerned where assisted suicide will take us.Nor it extreme to weigh the implications of a come-ye-one-and-all approach to immigration.What's the other position?Many people genuinely feel that the Government of Canada has the backs of the Canadian people and is competently leading a great country to a new and very different future. You may honestly believe, as does the prime minister, in limitless government spending and the infinite flexibility of human sexuality. You may honestly believe freedom is overrated and that people are safer with a government that defines what ideas are acceptable and limits public discussion to those, through measures to control the press and the internet.I would say that if you believe those things, you are grievously wrong. But if you hold those beliefs honestly, fair enough.However, whether you're a multi-generational Canadian or a relatively recent immigrant yourself... Did you ask for any of this?So, if you believe the polar opposite of those things, you cannot be — must not be — lukewarm, neither cold nor hot. If you are, you will lose the argument by default to the people three paragraphs above and find yourself living in the soft totalitarianism the Trudeau Liberals offer and that they are happy to accept.It is as Carlson says.“The first thing that you need to do before changing anything in your country, is to change everything about your heart.... You need to change inside. Your attitude needs to change, and your timidity needs to be replaced by bravery.”That is a polite understatement.But his meaning is clear.Canadians need to grow a spine!