Opinion

HANNAFORD: Tonight — Trudeau fixed the Liberals and they're stuck with him

Ottawa insider Yaroslav Baran says Prime Minister Trudeau will go the distance to next year's election, because he has made it very difficult for the Liberal Party to get rid of him. Hear more on 'Hannaford' tonight at 7:00pm, on the Western Standard channel.Western Standard files.
Justin Trudeau
Hannaford
Yaroslav Baran

