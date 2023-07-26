Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent visit to the Calgary Stampede. For all the good humour, little consideration of Alberta's interests was signalled in the comnpostion of the reshuffled Cabinet.

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

So, one big cabinet shuffle for the Liberal party but from Alberta’s perspective, another step in the wrong direction.

Both Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault retained their positions in Natural Resources and Environment respectively.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I'm thimking its time for Liberal party visitor visas.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Now, are Albertans smart enough to say "Enough is enough!" to d'Ottawa's power grab and vote to separate?

This I doubt. Such a thing will only happen when EVERYTHING is sucked out of Alberta by the Laurentianists, leaving only a shriveled husk of a Province. By then, it will be too late!

ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!

CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

TUCK FRUDEAU!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.