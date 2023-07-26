So, one big cabinet shuffle for the Liberal party but from Alberta’s perspective, another step in the wrong direction.
Both Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault retained their positions in Natural Resources and Environment respectively.
This could hardly be a clearer indication of both the federal government’s continued anti-Alberta purposes, and that their climate change strategy is simultaneously at odds with common sense, the national interest and the chosen path of the rest of the world. (The latter is actually quite an accomplishment.)
Guilbeault, of course, is the author of the inflation driving carbon tax. And in case anybody missed the point, Wilkinson has now had the newly re-created Energy Ministry added to his portfolio, presumably as an enforcer. Manifestly, Trudeau has confidence in Wilkinson, as well he may: Wilkinson is a true-believer but more important from the prime minister's perspective, he is smart and no sympathiser with Alberta's objectives.
This then, is the team that's intended to put Alberta in its place. It appears that for all the smiles and handshakes when the prime minister came west for the Calgary Stampede earlier this month, the federal ears were as closed as their mouths were open.
Premier Smith and the cabinet members who form the front line in the Alberta defence team can be forgiven some disappointment.
They will not however, be surprised. And a constitutional shoving match must now be considered inevitable.
Relentless incompetence having come to be the distinguishing feature of the late-term Trudeau Liberals, in terms of political virtue, climate change is all they have left. Wilkinson and Guilbeault will lead the charge.
Otherwise, the cabinet shuffle was about what one would expect. Two thirds of the ministries changed hands, seven new ministers were drawn from the back benches to replace seven who variously retired or as in the case of the egregious Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was, after loyally lying for the government for months, unceremoniously dumped.
Thus a tired and mostly talentless posse of box-ticking office holders was replaced by a tired and mostly talentless posse of the same.
It really cannot be represented as anything but an admission of failure. And it shows just how little talent the prime minister has at his disposal that the ministers who caused the greatest distress to Canadians actually kept their jobs. (Along with Wilkinson and Guilbeault, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland retains her post, despite overseeing massive inflation that has forced many Canadians across the country to choose between food and heat.)
Canadians on the other hand, are invited to think that the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau is enjoying a second spring and a return to 'sunny ways.'
No. They enjoy nothing of the sort. The ways are decidedly un-sunny and public disappointment with the Trudeau Liberals has so deepened that polls now show the opposition Conservatives way ahead.
Polls are admittedly a snapshot, and things can change. However even as Prime Minister Trudeau announces the cabinet with which he hopes to win the next election, Canadians have already rendered judgment to Abacus Data: Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives are ten points ahead, with majority-potential 38% support across all age groups and both sexes.
Avoiding apt but tired comparisons to moving deckchairs around on doomed ocean liners, this shuffle can nevertheless be compared to replacing your bald back tires with your bald front tires and expecting to improve your traction.
Mr. Trudeau says that "on challenging times, I want to put forth an appropriate team."
His problem is that he doesn't have one. One can only make a cabinet from the wood available, and in the forthcoming winter his discontent, this is not going to take Mr. Trudeau far.
Canadians meanwhile, face a dangerous ride.
(2) comments
I'm thimking its time for Liberal party visitor visas.
Now, are Albertans smart enough to say "Enough is enough!" to d'Ottawa's power grab and vote to separate?
This I doubt. Such a thing will only happen when EVERYTHING is sucked out of Alberta by the Laurentianists, leaving only a shriveled husk of a Province. By then, it will be too late!
ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!
CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!
TUCK FRUDEAU!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.