HANNAFORD: Trudeau Liberals in chaos over energy, climate change policies

Today's Liberal party energy policies are "absolutely mad, insane" and "a recipe for disaster," and those advocating them have "no business in public policy," says former Liberal MP Dan McTeague.
Today, McTeague is President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, a group originally set up by New Brunswick West MP John Williamson, to "challenge governments in Canada to prioritize affordable energy when legislating and regulating environmental and energy policies."
McTeague: "If you're saying that carbon is bad for the world, when it is not pollution but is in fact the giver of life, and provides the greening of our world and our quality of our life... you know if you're saying that you want to get rid of it and at the same time bankrupt nations and force people into vehicles and to do things that they can't do and to somehow stunt your growth and development, I mean that's a recipe for disaster."
McTeague was a Liberal casualty in the 2011 election, when former prime Minister Stephen Harper won his majority government. (The Liberals were cut down to 34 seats out of a 308-seat Parliament.)
He is not bitter — "I'd had a good run for 18 years" — but he is saddened at the state of his old party today.
"I can say with absolute certainty this is not same Liberal Party, that was a balanced, pragmatic party of the centre, that tried to straddle issues and try to find common consensus in common purpose in its policies, it is very much a left wing construct and I would classify this more of a left wing branch of the NDP."
In this 20-minute conversation, McTeague describes an ideologically-driven government that attempted a radical overhaul of how Canadians were to live, without a clear idea of its implications.
"You're supposed to look before you leap," he says. "We simply do not have the power needed to meet the objective... and anyway, our climate simply does not support that kind of (electric) vehicle. You know, the central planners working in the Ottawa bureaucracy were once activists for organizations, you know, scaling the CN Tower or Ralph Klein's house.... The Liberal Party has become bereft of reality."
McTeague says "the car makers are walking away from it." The Parliamentary Budget Officer says electric cars would need to be 30% cheaper for Canadians to buy them in sufficient quantities to meet the government's transition goals.
"I believe this Liberal government is doomed and there will be a replacement government in twelve months."
