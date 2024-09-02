HANNAFORD: Trudeau Liberals in chaos over energy, climate change policies

Today's Liberal party energy policies are "absolutely mad, insane" and "a recipe for disaster," and those advocating them have "no business in public policy," says former Liberal MP Dan McTeague.

Today, McTeague is President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, a group originally set up by New Brunswick West MP John Williamson, to "challenge governments in Canada to prioritize affordable energy when legislating and regulating environmental and energy policies."

McTeague: "If you're saying that carbon is bad for the world, when it is not pollution but is in fact the giver of life, and provides the greening of our world and our quality of our life... you know if you're saying that you want to get rid of it and at the same time bankrupt nations and force people into vehicles and to do things that they can't do and to somehow stunt your growth and development, I mean that's a recipe for disaster."