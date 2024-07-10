Prime Minister Trudeau addresses a NATO summit at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, July 9th, 2024.
Prime Minister Trudeau addresses a NATO summit at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, July 9th, 2024.CPAC
Opinion

HANNAFORD: Trudeau, the voice of pitiful self-delusion at NATO summit

Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Trudeau equates climate change with national defence
Canada's Afghanistan mission
Canada's mission to Libya
US criticism of Canada's lagging defence spending
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news