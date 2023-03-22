Heritage Canada thinks Canada’s museums are too colonial. And that’s something they would like to change. This, from Blacklock’s Reporter last week, which also reported that in the department's opinion, traditional Canadian museum exhibits are too mainstream and fail to “take into consideration important societal shifts.”
That does sound like something any ministry instructed by the government of Prime Minister Trudeau would conclude, but it raises two questions.
One, why wouldn’t Canadian museums be a bit colonial? We were a colony of Great Britain for a couple of hundred years (and western Canada is still a colony of the Laurentian elites. But that’s another article.)
Two, what’s the point of a museum anyway?
Are they not places where people can get a look at things of the past, ‘the nation’s attic,’ as it was once famously said of the Smithsonian? A record of the mainstream, as some would say, the popular experience of living in Canada over the years?
Or are they what Heritage Canada seems to want them to be, a means through which the public can be enlightened in ways of proper thinking?
As far as colonialism goes, the word seems to mean different things to different people, including its availability as a nasty epithet: As in, ‘the university must decolonize its library,’ meaning it discards or hides journals, books and records by or pertaining to an earlier time in this country’s existence.
However, those colonists weren’t a bad lot. Call it colonialism if you like, but Canada has a superb record of people turning a wilderness into a modern country — colonialism has a lot to do with picking roots and rocks from freshly cleared fields. It also majors on massive works of engineering that we still use today and has a proud record of both peaceful settlement and fighting for the right as Canadian ‘colonists’ took their place on the world stage.
That’s worth mentioning twice. Canada after all, took a leading part in the fight against European fascism. Long before woke was a word, that was a pretty woke thing to do. And, from a population of nine million in 1939, almost a million got into uniform. We more than did our bit.
Then it was peacekeeping and the Cold War. We more than did our bit again. You have to ask: Is Heritage Canada against fascism or does it just say it’s against fascism?
However, a Department of Canadian Heritage report says museums must educate Canadians on “climate change, equity, diversity and inclusion.”
And therefore the 2,700 museums, art galleries and heritage groups funded by the Government of Canada through Heritage Canada will undoubtedly renovate their exhibitions to spin the Trudeau yarn. If they don’t, they lose the cash. It’s as simple as that.
Because that’s how the Liberal government uses Heritage Canada. So far from being Canada’s repository of national pride as its name suggests, these days it’s little more than a propaganda instrument for the Liberal Party that uses taxpayers’ funds to change the way taxpayers think.
It's through Heritage Canada the Trudeau government funds so-called anti-hate groups, whose idea of a hater is somebody running for school board because they have something to say about school curricula that sexualize children.
It is through Heritage Canada the Trudeau government funds the Court Challenges Program that facilitates societal changes through the courts that members of Parliament would never vote for, because the voters would throw them out. If it’s a bad idea, depend on the Liberals to make sure Parliament has no chance to say no.
Under its wide umbrella also comes Libraries and Archives Canada, which is now busily rewriting the nation's narrative to conform to Trudeau’s talking points.
In fact, Heritage Canada has literally dozens of funding envelopes through which — at the Trudeau government’s behest — it attempts to massage public opinion on everything from arts and culture to the Constitution. Notably, it’s how they keep Canadian newspapers on life support. (Let me remind readers, the Western Standard does not accept that money).
What we have here then is not a polisher and reminder of old virtues, but the Liberals’ very own ministry of public enlightenment.
And under the instructions of this government, they want you to think Canada has everything to apologize for and nothing the Liberals didn’t think of, to be proud of.
But, Canada’s a good place.
It was a good place a hundred years ago, when if you wanted a companion in arms with whom you could stand shoulder to shoulder, you wanted Canada.
It was a good place back in the ’60s. When you were doing Europe on $5/day, Canada’s was the flag you wanted sewn on your backpack.
And it’s still a good place today. People all over the world still like Canada. They respect Canada for what it was and what it has done. And even with all the follies the Liberals and the left have foisted on us, today they’re falling over themselves to get here, legally or illegally.
Yet every time we hear from Heritage Canada, the government’s own ministry of public enlightenment, it seems like there’s something wrong with Canada and Canadians need to be re-educated so that we can become better people. It is perhaps what one would expect from a government led by a prime minister who thinks better Canadians than himself are nevertheless racist, misogynist and hold unacceptable opinions?
The Trudeau Liberals don’t like Canada. It is just one more reason they need to be replaced — and preferably before they sweep away what remains in museums of what turned a wilderness into a G-7 country, to replace it with the pablum of progressivism.
And for the government, it's a shameful backdoor approach to propagandizing the nation.
This is accurate - "And, from a population of nine million in 1939, almost a million got into uniform."? Wow.
"And it’s still a good place today (Canada)"
Disagree. Since 2015 I have removed all Canadian flags from my orbit, no longer celebrate Canada day and rue the compromised-part-time-dram-teacher in Ottawa. I now fly the flag of my Province (Alberta). It is the flag of freedom.
The OBVIOUS bottom line is this
Canada has been taken over by literally an insane psychotic and psychopathic child in Trudeau
An absolute criminal
This is incredible, unbelievable and hard to comprehend but ABSOLUTELY true
The most stunning and incredible thing is turning out to be how inconceivably weak and corrupt ALL our institutions turned out to be in colluding and surrendering to this insane CHILD
They have failed utterly in their task to protect Canadians from just such abuse
Maybe Canada and Canadians are too weak and stupid to survive?
