Backpack with Canadian flag

Heritage Canada's assertion notwithstanding, that Canadians need to be re-educated about "climate change, diversity, equity and inclusion," generations of Canadians have found that the rest of the world loves Canada and the idea of it. And when travelling, a Maple Leaf on the backpack was generally a good thing to have...

 Hostelling International Canada

Heritage Canada thinks Canada’s museums are too colonial. And that’s something they would like to change. This, from Blacklock’s Reporter last week, which also reported that in the department's opinion, traditional Canadian museum exhibits are too mainstream and fail to “take into consideration important societal shifts.”

That does sound like something any ministry instructed by the government of Prime Minister Trudeau would conclude, but it raises two questions.

The Last Spike

Driving the last spike in the CPR, 1885. Massive and enduring works of engineering, freedom based on law and fighting fascism are among the legacies of the historical process of settling North America, now condemned by Heritage as 'colonialism.' Heritage Canada believes Canada's museums are "too colonial" and requires federally-funded museums to now educate Canadians on "climate change, equity, diversity and inclusion."
Mackenzie marker

Marker set up by Sir Alexander Mackenzie at Bella Coola, after his nine-month expedition up the Peace and Fraser Rivers that led him from northern Alberta to the Pacific coast. To write these words, Mackenzie uses a mixture of grease and vermilion.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(3) comments

Goose
Goose

This is accurate - "And, from a population of nine million in 1939, almost a million got into uniform."? Wow.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"And it’s still a good place today (Canada)"

Disagree. Since 2015 I have removed all Canadian flags from my orbit, no longer celebrate Canada day and rue the compromised-part-time-dram-teacher in Ottawa. I now fly the flag of my Province (Alberta). It is the flag of freedom.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The OBVIOUS bottom line is this

Canada has been taken over by literally an insane psychotic and psychopathic child in Trudeau

An absolute criminal

This is incredible, unbelievable and hard to comprehend but ABSOLUTELY true

The most stunning and incredible thing is turning out to be how inconceivably weak and corrupt ALL our institutions turned out to be in colluding and surrendering to this insane CHILD

They have failed utterly in their task to protect Canadians from just such abuse

Maybe Canada and Canadians are too weak and stupid to survive?

Report Add Reply

