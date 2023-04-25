Fish swim, dogs bark and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spins his yarns. So, it’s hard to conceive of him saying other than what he claims, that he “didn’t force anyone to get vaccinated.”
Unfortunately, Mr. Trudeau is precisely the kind of goat who can successfully cling to the narrowest of ledges that truth has to offer. For him, it's sufficient the RCMP were not actually ordered to break into people’s houses and hold down the unvaccinated occupants, while nurses squirted vaccines into their arms.
In that narrow sense, he's correct. See? Never forced anyone. However, if truth has a spirit, it was absent from the room that day.
For, what Mr. Trudeau offered the unvaccinated was the same deal you get from the mugger: ‘Give me your wallet, or else.’
Specifically, if you were a civil servant, worked for a federal contractor or for a federally regulated industry and you didn’t ‘give up your wallet,’ you were done. Out of a job. Placed on administrative leave without pay. Denied your livelihood.
And whether he likes it or not, that is forcing people.
Private companies took the cue, as they generally do, and started making similar demands. Hospital administrations, desperately short of staff as the emergency rooms filled up, would still rather layoff non-compliant nurses than accept people with medical training should be relied upon to make good judgments for themselves. BC laid off 2,500 medical staff who wouldn’t take the jab an Alberta laid off more than 1,600.
As for dissident doctors, they obviously knew nothing and were persecuted by their professional colleges which, for practical purposes had become enforcement arms for the government.
Ask these people whether they felt forced. Or those people in some provinces, notably Quebec and briefly New Brunswick, who were denied access to supermarkets if they could not produce a QR card indicating they were vaccinated. (Their option was to pick up essentials in the more expensive 'depanneurs.')
The prime minister also insulted people who disagreed with him.
You were variously antisocial, a bigot, probably a racist and likewise somebody who didn’t treat women very well — or all of the above. And that apparently, is consistent in the prime minister’s mind with making “sure all of the incentives and all of the protections were there to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.”
That he subsequently ‘regretted’ what he said, merely speaks to the prime minister’s irresponsible ‘shoot from the lip’ style that caused so much embarrassment to himself and irritation to hardworking, decent Canadians.
One of the saddest consequences of the COVID years is the much diminished trust Canadians have for the institutions they depend upon — the healthcare providers, the provincial governments and federal leadership itself.
It's comments like this, by turns deceitful and self-serving, that do it.
Heaven forbid we should ever give up on what is a very fine country. For all the abuses its people have suffered at the hands of this government and the monstrous folly of its financial decisions, it remains an inspiration everywhere to people who want to live a better life.
But dear Heavens! We must place it in the hands of more honest custodians. This man is unworthy of the office he holds.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
Trudeau could play the lead villain in 1984 or Animal Farm. I have a friend who grew up in the Soviet Union and this is what they listened to all the time.
