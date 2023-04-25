Justin Trudeau

Trudeau said he did not force anyone to get vaccinated and added he knows some people disagree with him.

 Courtesy Noe Chartier/Twitter

Fish swim, dogs bark and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spins his yarns. So, it’s hard to conceive of him saying other than what he claims, that he “didn’t force anyone to get vaccinated.”

Unfortunately, Mr. Trudeau is precisely the kind of goat who can successfully cling to the narrowest of ledges that truth has to offer. For him, it's sufficient the RCMP were not actually ordered to break into people’s houses and hold down the unvaccinated occupants, while nurses squirted vaccines into their arms.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

private property
private property

Trudeau could play the lead villain in 1984 or Animal Farm. I have a friend who grew up in the Soviet Union and this is what they listened to all the time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.