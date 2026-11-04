Opinion

HANNAFORD: Trump's fight goes on

Democrats will control Congress, but the Constitution gives the president veto power, executive authority, trade tools, and the pardon. Trump has used them freely.
Donald Trump "fight, fight, fight"
Donald Trump "fight, fight, fight"Image courtesy of AI
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Opinion
Opinion Column
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Trump's fight goes on
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