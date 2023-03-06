Trudeau special independent rapporteur

Prime Minister Trudeau announces that a 'special independent rapporteur' will be appointed to make 'expert recommendations' on strengthening Canada's democracy and protecting it from foreign interference.

 Nigel Hannaford Screengrab

In appointing a so-called ‘independent special rapporteur”, Prime Minister Trudeau does no more than buy time for himself. This individual will take weeks — months perhaps — investigating how to avoid foreign interference in Canadian elections. For the embattled prime minister, time is gold.

If he sees the need, says the prime minister, that person will have the power to recommend an inquiry into the elections of 2019 and 2021 — something a parliamentary committee has already recommended in the last week.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(5) comments

Drax
Drax

It's too late blackface c-roach

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

And just as expected - he skates once again.

Observant
Observant

The more Trudeau maneuvers and dodges the central issue of apparent Liberal Party shenanigans in cooperation with foreign operatives, the obvious become clear that they have a lot to hide. They have been caught, and now the writhing wriggle dance of the guilty is in full display.

guest1008
guest1008

Time for Jagmeed to pull the rug out

northrungrader
northrungrader

Is that what the youngsters are calling it now? I'm not exactly sure how that special relationship works, but the NDP have tied themselves to this toxic partnership and there isn't enough bleach to remove the stink.

