HANNAFORD: Unfit for action, how the Trudeau Liberals broke the armed forces

"We need warriors. We seem to be hell-bent on destroying the warrior culture but if there's one organization where you want to have warriors, would that not be your military?"And by the way, sexual predation is nowhere near as common in the armed services, as the attention given to it by the Liberal government, would lead one to believe.. Thus a passionate retired major Barbara Maisonneuve, a guest with husband Lt.Gen. Michel Maisonneuve on this week's edition of 'Hannaford.' "For practical purposes Canada is undefended," adds Lt. Gen. Michel Maisonnneuve. "If there was any kind of attack on our country right now, we could not defend ourselves." Maisonneuve has just published 'Defence of Canada: Reflections of a Patriot.' In this edition of Hannaford, he not only details the shocking decline of Canada's armed forces, but offers prescriptions from the book for the revival of Canada's national life. (Watch for Western Standard columnist John Thomson's review, tomorrow.).General Maisonneuve explains the loss of military confidence: "The social experiments that are being undertaken through the armed forces have had a huge impact on recruitment and operational capability.... This government has broken the moral contract between Canadians and their military... in favour of a suite of lib-left progressive priorities."What's the moral contract?"The moral contract is that our military men and women will go off and do the things that ordinary Canadians are not doing, to go in and fight for our values, fight for our country, help our country — even in Canada — domestically and everywhere and do that at the price if necessary of their lives. So that's called the unlimited liability contract. Now Canadians on the other side of the contract, we're going to give them everything we can to make them as successful and as protected and as safe as possible. So what does that mean? That means we're going to give them the best leadership, going to give them the best training, the best equipment, the best education that we can, and we're going to make them as successful as we can.""It's the honour of service. As a consequence of the government's breaking of this covenant however, Canadian military recruitment is down and key people are leaving in droves."They're discouraged by the way things have gone... "old equipment is not being replaced — a further disincentive to those considering joining up"... changing the dress regulations and allowing man-buns and fingernail polish (for men as well as women)... I think it has actually put off more people than it has attracted, so even as middle management (senior NCOs and middle-rank officers) leave, recruitment is at an all time low."That, and a fixation on feminizing the armed forces, something Barbara calls pointless. "What's the point of this arbitrary (25%) percentage? What's its purpose?" .General Maisonneuve: "It's a crisis, a perfect storm, with all the international instability we have, our forces actually meet the classic definition of 'non-effective' — that is, a unit is classifed as non-effective if it has lost 15% of its strength."And that's the present condition of Canada's armed forces — non-effective, and unable to defend Canada.Hear the whole interview on Hannaford tonight, at 19:00MT.