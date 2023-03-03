Fox News Tucker Carlson slammed Canada recently, describing our fair domain as ‘an aetheist, totalitarian state.’
It wasn’t his first poke at us. So, it would be nice to write that off as Tucker being Tucker. You want an aetheist, totalitarian state? Try North Korea. Parents there who let their kids watch Hollywood movies get hard time in a labour camp.
North Korea we are not.
On the other hand, what do you call a country where when a pastor speaks up — where when anybody speaks up — and says that it’s wrong to take children to sexualised events, whether they’re drag or straight up and down the wicket stuff, it’s the people sexualising the children who are given a thumbs up, while the people standing up for what we all recognized as common decency until quite recently, are hauled off to jail?
What? Where are our heads?
Now the push back will be that the pastor in question was causing a disturbance. It was a drag queen story hour: He went into the place uninvited and called them out for what he evidently considers a form of child abuse. Still, what sort of a disturbance would you cause if you thought somebody was abusing a child in the next room?
Just saying.
We also like to say Canada’s a free country.
It’s not, as we are finding out daily. Ask somebody who had their bank account frozen. And for 50 years, it’s been getting harder every year to make the argument that it’s a Christian country.
But the libertarian ideal still counts for something. Do what you want, as long as you’re not hurting somebody else. Sex outside marriage is ok as long as it’s consensual. So strippers, drag shows, fetish clubs, porn… those who wish to, can. Those who don’t , don’t have to.
But if children are to be read to, are there no grandmothers with time on their hands, that children must be read to by men dressed up as hookers?
It is wrong, and it is right to say so.
Leave the children out of it.
Here’s where Tucker Carlson has a point.
In Canada, we care enough about the physical health of children that to make sure they don’t get their hands on cannabis, tobacco or liquor until they’re 18, we ID up to 30 years of age.
Thirty! That’s how sure we want to be that the kids don’t make a decision that’s bad for them.
For the same reason, that we don’t think they can handle it, we don’t let them vote until they’re 18.
And it’s not because they can’t reach the wheel that we don’t let them drive until they’re 16. It’s because we don’t think they have the judgment at a younger age to deal with the situations driving presents.
There’s still such a thing as an R-rated movie to which kids under 18 are not admitted.
Handling substances, mature judgement, decisions, suitability… For some things, and for their own good, we make kids wait.
Yet, when it comes to their mental health…to getting an abortion, to deciding whether they’re really the sex they were born with, now it also appears, when it comes to assisted suicide… we stand back and let them make all those huge, life-changing-forever decisions with just a school counsellor at their side and with no legal obligation upon the school to tell parents what’s going on.
And if you don’t agree, you’re the hatemonger.
Just as you are in the opinion of Calgary’s mayor, if you object to children being taken to see men capering around dressed as grotesque caricatures of women. You’re hateful and from people like you, Calgary’s drag queens deserve the protection of the Calgary City Police.
Just how does a Calgary mayor get to redefine as hate what was just a claim for common decency a few years ago? And how is it that when a man says he feels like a woman and then claims the right to remove his clothes in a changing room full of little girls, we all sit here like that’s something little girls just need to get used to?
Tucker Carlson makes his living by overstating his case. (I watch him every night.)
But when I see a pastor arrested at his own home and hauled away in a squad car to be charged, because he went to a drag event involving children and said, “This is wrong!”, I don’t see that as a case you can overstate.
Of course it’s bloody wrong.
A lot of people would agree with Tucker Carlson that it’s aetheistic. And to me it looks heavy-handed, if not quite North Korean. But plainly common sense, good taste, freedom and care for children are not doing well in Canada.
And for that reason, Carlson — unfortunately — has a point.
