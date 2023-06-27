Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz visit the Newfoundland and Labrador port of Stephenville, August 23rd 2022. The chancellor had come to buy LNG; the prime minister sent him home empty-handed.
Now, as reported elsewhere by Western Standard energy reporter Shaun Polczer, “Germany’s state-owned Securing Energy For Europe (SEFE), last week signed a 20-year deal with Arlington-based Venture Global LNG to supply about 100 bcf year through its own terminal on Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana.”
So, there was a business case, after all… A prime ministerial lie then, plain and simple.
Of course, there was always a business case.
Russia’s aggression in Ukraine interrupted its natural gas supplies, and Germany was looking at a long, cold winter. People were desperate. Stories circulated that Germans were even gathering wood in national parks. (To make matters worse, the Nordstream natural gas pipeline was blown up a little later.) So the business case was our NATO ally had a big problem and price was not the issue — the issue was security of supply.
But Trudeau turned them down flat. He offered Scholz helium… in 10 years time. Nice touch, if insulting the leader of the world’s fourth-largest economy was his goal.
For those who subscribe to the theory it was the U.S. that destroyed Nordstream by the way, there is a further layer of intrigue. Whoever did the job certainly knew how to improve the business case for Germany buying gas somewhere other than Russia.
Be that as it may.
It has become increasingly clear in the months since the only thing that matters to this government is Canada meet the absurd carbon reduction goals the Trudeaucracy set for it.
Nothing else matters. Not the interests of allies. Not the lost opportunity for practical indigenous reconciliation that's the consequence of shutting down resource development. And certainly not the inflation driven by carbon taxes that makes life increasingly difficult and expensive for so many ordinary Canadians. (Fuel producers face increased carbon taxes July 1, which will be inevitably passed down to consumers.) People who don’t have a trust fund to fall back on will feel it.
If Trudeau really cared about the atmosphere, as opposed to his own incomprehensible ambitions, he would have done the deal. For, not surprisingly, the Germans un-mothballed some coal-fired generators and got busy pumping carbon into the atmosphere. And who can blame them, or the Chinese or the Indians, when a country with gas to sell aplenty decides not that it can’t, but that it won’t.
(6) comments
In order to opine about whether a business case exists or not, you have to understand what a "business case" actually is........they havent taught that by grade 6.....
There are only business cases for increasing carbon taxes and investment in battery plants that will be obsolete before the investment pays out.
If this was a real country there would be a huge price for trudeau to pay for his treachery. Alas we are not a real country and deserve to be conquered by the first foreign army to get on our land.
Even is Trudeau and Liberals left the throne today, too many years and damage has been done to the gas and oil industry. Could we catch up with a fossil fuel friendly govt in place ? Trudeau lacks education, common sense and substance, and I suspect that's why he is so idealistic. Nothing else to hold on to. We could have earned some revenue to pay for many projects, and have a much smaller debt. Every day is a sad day in this country, under his leadership.
Trudeau is only the clown in front. The real problem is the liberal candidates and the voters who supported them. Having o'Foole leading the conservatives did not help matters.
"What a Farce", the new Canadian motto courtesy of Trudope!
