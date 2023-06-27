Trudeau Scholtz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz visit the Newfoundland and Labrador port of Stephenville, August 23rd 2022. The chancellor had come to buy LNG; the prime minister sent him home empty-handed.

 Adam Scotti Prime Minister's Office

Leave it to the Yanks to make us look the jerks we were, the day on behalf of all Canadians, Prime Minister Trudeau told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz there was no business case for selling our abundant natural gas to his energy-starved country.

Now, as reported elsewhere by Western Standard energy reporter Shaun Polczer, “Germany’s state-owned Securing Energy For Europe (SEFE), last week signed a 20-year deal with Arlington-based Venture Global LNG to supply about 100 bcf year through its own terminal on Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana.”

LNG export terminal in Freeport, TX

LNG tanker at Freeport, Texas, from which Venture Global exports natural gas.

Photo by Shaun Polczer.
Gas bubble

Methane surfaces from a ruptured Nordstream pipeline.

Tags

(6) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

In order to opine about whether a business case exists or not, you have to understand what a "business case" actually is........they havent taught that by grade 6.....

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

There are only business cases for increasing carbon taxes and investment in battery plants that will be obsolete before the investment pays out.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

If this was a real country there would be a huge price for trudeau to pay for his treachery. Alas we are not a real country and deserve to be conquered by the first foreign army to get on our land.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Even is Trudeau and Liberals left the throne today, too many years and damage has been done to the gas and oil industry. Could we catch up with a fossil fuel friendly govt in place ? Trudeau lacks education, common sense and substance, and I suspect that's why he is so idealistic. Nothing else to hold on to. We could have earned some revenue to pay for many projects, and have a much smaller debt. Every day is a sad day in this country, under his leadership.

Report Add Reply
Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Trudeau is only the clown in front. The real problem is the liberal candidates and the voters who supported them. Having o'Foole leading the conservatives did not help matters.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

"What a Farce", the new Canadian motto courtesy of Trudope!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.