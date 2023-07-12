Still flying after nearly 80 years... Maid in the Shade, a World War II Mitchell B-25 belonging to the Commemorative Air Force, made a brief appearance at Springbank on July 6th, as part of the CAF's western Canadian tour.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
Touring western Canada with the Commemorative Air Force’s ‘Flying Legends of Victory Tour,’ this 1944 Mitchell B-25J — Maid in the Shade — stopped briefly at Springbank airport last week to clear Canadian customs.
The Commemorative Air Force is a non-profit flying museum that operates a fleet of 175 World War II aircraft, mostly for static and air show display. Formerly known as the Confederate Air Force — political sensibilities made a name change acceptable to the membership in 2002 — the group’s goal is to preserve and fly an example of every U.S. aircraft operated by U.S. forces during the Second World War.
Now based in Mesa, AZ, Maid in the Shade was one of 10,000 Mitchells produced during the war by North American Aviation. Only 34 remain in flying condition. The type was used primarily for low-level ground attack but is probably best-remembered for its role in the 1942 Doolittle Raid when 16 of them, launched from aircraft carriers, bombed Tokyo.
This particular aircraft flew combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia.
From Springbank, she transited to Lethbridge where she joined the CAF’s B-17 — Sentimental Journey — for the CAF’s western Canadian tour that after stops in Cranbrook and Penticton, wraps up in Victoria on July 31st.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.