HANNAFORD: Was RCMP 'ready to revolt' report just what Trudeau wanted to hear?

Tamara Lich became the face of Canadian refusal to accept Trudeau Liberal assurances that their COVID countermeasures were valid. A recently released, but heavily redacted RCMP look-ahead report suggests there may be another 'medical emergency' within the next five years...
Tamara Lich became the face of Canadian refusal to accept Trudeau Liberal assurances that their COVID countermeasures were valid. A recently released, but heavily redacted RCMP look-ahead report suggests there may be another 'medical emergency' within the next five years...Courtesy CBC
Food Shortages
Homelessness
RCMP report suggests Canadians angry
Trudeau Liberals could use public unrest to increase control
climate change an excuse for other things

