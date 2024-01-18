Opinion

HANNAFORD: Was this murder a failure of the justice system?

CPS Inspector Scott Neilson. "Bail reform is an ongoing conversation..."
CPS Inspector Scott Neilson. "Bail reform is an ongoing conversation..." Jo Horwood Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Bail Reform
murder at school
John Costello school
Insp. Scott Neilson
judicial system

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news