Opinion

HANNAFORD: What did Trudeau really know?

Prime Minister Trudeau prepares to testify before the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, on April 10th
Prime Minister Trudeau prepares to testify before the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, on April 10thCPAC
Loading content, please wait...
David Vigneault
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Commission On Foreign Interference
Nathalie Drouhin
National Security and Intelligence Adviser

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news