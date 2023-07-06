Nigel Farage

British politician Nigel Farage has a problem. His bank has fired him as a client.

In the normal way of things, Mr. Farage's travails would not merit a comment on these pages. On the other hand, here's a prominent critic of governments, the World Economic Forum and blind stupidity in all its forms with no credit card and only his mattress to keep his money in. 

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

kmb

Wait for central bank digital currencies...your funds can be just turned off if you don't conform to Big Brother's ways. They will control what you can spend your money on and when your money "expires" if you don't spend it. All part of the plan!

