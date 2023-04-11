smith and health care
Good, we now have a guarantee that nobody will have to pay out of pocket for health care in Alberta, courtesy of Premier Danielle Smith.

The trouble is, we already had that. What would have helped would have been a guarantee that Albertans can pay for certain procedures if they wish and that the Government of Alberta would be interested In hearing from potential providers among whom it could place competitive contracts.

