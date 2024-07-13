HANNAFORD: Who? Why? With what and on who's behalf — the questions begin

It is now clear from Secret Service sources that Donald Trump was indeed the victim of a genuine assassination attempt. Only good fortune and perhaps poor shooting on the part of the assassin allowed Trump to walk away. He was an inch away from death.Trump, it should be noted, showed the composure and personal courage through the entire televised event, that one would hope for in the situaiton room.Sadly, another rally attendee was not so fortunate, and another person is in critical condition.Belatedly, President Biden and other prominent Democrats issued statements of regret. For want of evidence to the contrary, one must take these at face value. Certainly, Biden was clear enough later at the podium that political violence such as this had no place in America. (Although had he offered similarly definitive condemnation for the riots, destruction and murder that went with the George Floyd riots three years ago, it might have helped bring those to a speedier conclusion.)It would also help if Democrats in general and Biden in particular turned down the rhetoric on Trump as some kind of evil genius, and a threat to democracy. It's noticeable that when the shooting starts, it has so far been Democrats shooting Republicans. Stop it, for Heaven's sake!These expressions of regret will do nothing however, to allay the questions that on the basis of past experience, all Americans will now be asking: Was this an isolated nut, acting alone? Or, was it an inside job?For alas, the hysterical hatred of Trump that defines the Democratic Party leadership and apparently much of their base, makes anything possible.With Trump dead after all, another Republican might still have won in November, but among all candidates only Trump has the intention or the force of personality to turn the U.S. government upside down. In any case, Republican mistrust of the Democrat machine is manifestly justified. Luckily Republicans tend not to burn city blocks. It is a divine mercy that Trump was not killed. The United States of America is ready to blow, as it is.There is sadly no happy ending for the other casualties at this event.And now, the questions must start. Unfortunately, the person who could help most — the shooter — is dead. And whatever an inquiry finds, such is the climate of distrust in America today, there is no guarantee that Americans will ever accept its conclusions.However, the unintended consequence is that the shooter has just gathered an extra few million sympathy votes for Trump. That is, if there was ever any doubt, the shooter just lost the election for Biden.