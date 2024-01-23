Opinion

HANNAFORD: Who would have thought that it would be the courts that said 'Enough!' to Trudeau?

The Convoy truckers knew enough about what was at stake to push back. Today, they can celebrate some validation from Canada's Federal Court, that rules Prime Minister Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act was 'unreasonable' and 'unjustified.'
Emergencies Act
Federal Court Of Canada
War Measures Act
Canada’s Freedom Convoy in 2022
Unjustified unreasonable use of Emergencies Act

