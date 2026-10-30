Opinion

HANNAFORD: Why would Canada seek closer ties with a struggling Europe?

There is no European ‘associate member’ status for Canada, and inventing one will not rewrite trade, geography, or Europe’s own problems. The work that matters is ordinary, commercial, and already on the table.
Riots erupted across several European cities following the end of a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations soccer final between Senegal and Morocco after a match marked by controversy.
Riots erupted across several European cities following the end of a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations soccer final between Senegal and Morocco after a match marked by controversy.WS Canva
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