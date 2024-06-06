HANNAFORD: 'Wittingly working' for foreign powers? What the hell is going on in Ottawa?

You couldn't have a better metaphor for the feckless, unserious character of the Trudeau Liberal government than what is happening right now.As Canadians, here we are reflecting upon D-Day and the heroic part our country played in the liberation of Europe from freedom's enemies, a foreign power, 80 years ago. Then we learn first that some members of the Parliament of Canada are "wittingly" working for foreign powers — quite possibly for today's enemies. (There is a 90-page dossier prepared by a committee of Parliament itself.) Second, we learn that the prime minister has known the contents of this report and allegations it contains since March — he knows the names and about what treacheries certain members of the house are accused of. He is in fact, the only person who can legitimately know; the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians that wrote the dossier, reports to him. Since March, then... Justin Trudeau knows but has done nothing. And even now when pressed in the House, he has nothing to say, but merely attempts to coax Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre into the circle of concealment. (If Poilievre agrees not to share the contents of the report, he can be fully briefed. But that is of no help to Canadians who want to know the truth, is it?)And when members of the Conservative opposition demand the answers that furious Canadians are entitled to — who are these people, what “witting” help are they said to have provided, to which foreign powers and for what consideration in return — they are now met with Liberal ridicule. In the words of the Liberal Uxbridge MP Jennifer O’Connell is, “Oh boo-hoo, get over it.” .The honourable member speaks like a fool. One would hardly think it necessary to explain basic principles to anybody who had gone through the rigorous process of selection and election to the House of Commons, but here goes.Before it does anything else, the Government of Canada has two foundational jobs to do.One is to maintain internal order.The other is to provide defence against external enemies.Both are involved here. And in both, this Liberal government — actually, this prime minister specifically, with his refusal to act — has failed.This is nothing to 'get over.' Indeed, one would have thought that these accusations would have been like an electric shock... unexpected, painful and provoking a galvanic response.One imagines a fully attended House of Commons... a prime minister gravely standing in an unusual pin-drop silence, to make one of the saddest and most difficult announcements of his entire career, that careful research has resulted in allegations of disloyalty, of compromised allegiance, perhaps even outright treachery among members of a body sworn to loyalty, to the good of Canada. The matter was with the RCMP and charges may well follow.But no such thing occurred.Perhaps this is not a complete surprise.At the best of times, the prime minister is uncomfortable with security briefings. As he told the Commission on Electoral Interference, he seldom reads them.And these are not the best of times, as he sidesteps well-attested leaks concerning Chinese interference in the last two federal elections. In doing so, he trashes Canada's security professionals as though they were excitable lads subject to flights of imagination, whose work must be "checked for accuracy." "Critical thinking" — led by him, we must suppose — was essential.Thus we are left with the uncomfortable situation in which his silence condemns all of them.Until we know — until every MP knows — whose actions need to be investigated, every member of the House of Commons is under suspicion of un-Canadian activities... members of all parties, backbenchers, frontbenchers, members of the Cabinet... why even, God forbid, the prime minister himself.As for all other Canadians, those who like to suppose serving in Parliament is an honour, and who like their ancestors born a hundred years ago believe their country is worth defending, they are left on the auspicious occasion of an event to mark D-Day with the bitter realization that their government considers the country a little beneath them. And that among some Members of Parliament, there is a notable absence of honour.