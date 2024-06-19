Opinion

HANNAFORD: WS beat CBC to the Global punch, but journalism association 'undermines public right to know'

Brent Jolly, National Director of the Canadian Association of Journalists. We'll get over it but his organization evidently couldn't bear to admit we broke the Global layoffs story, and credited the CBC instead. We think the public has 'a right to know.' (See below.)
Brent Jolly, National Director of the Canadian Association of Journalists. We'll get over it but his organization evidently couldn't bear to admit we broke the Global layoffs story, and credited the CBC instead. We think the public has 'a right to know.' (See below.)Courtesy National NewsMedia Council
Loading content, please wait...
West Block
Mercedes Stephenson
Canadian Association Of Journalists
Brent Jolly
Kamloops unmarked grave allegation
Global News layoffs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news