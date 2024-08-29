Opinion

HANNAFORD: Yes, we were fed a line on COVID

Mark Zuckerberg's admission that his company gave in to pressure from the Biden administration to suppress information about COVID-19 — even humour and satire — is amazing.
Biden-Harris administration pressured Facebook to censor content
Biden-Harris administration pressured Facebook to censor contentFox News
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Facebook
CEO Mark Zuckerberg
“X” boss Elon Musk
Zuckerberg reveals pressure on COVID-19 from Biden White House
White House control of COVID information

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news