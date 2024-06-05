Opinion

HANNAFORD: You can give up smoking, you can’t give up oil and you should never give up free speech

People may not on the move need energy
People may not on the move need energyCANVA/AI generated illustration
Loading content, please wait...
Energy Industry
Bill C-59
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Toronto Star writer Gillian Steward
UN Secretary General António Guterres

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news