HANNAFORD: 'Your call is important to us' and other damn lies

No, your call is not "important to them" and they are not "experiencing higher-the-usual call volumes." If it was important, there'd be someone to answer the phone. Call volumes meanwhile, are actually normal. It is the lie of our times, experienced daily by millions.It is not however, the worst daily deception with which we deal. Here are three that make fools of us all and cost us far more than our time. First, the idea that humanity can change the climate for good or ill. Second, the assertion that men can be women if they choose, just by saying so (and vice versa.) Third, if it is true that priests and nuns murdered indigenous children, the evidence has yet to be produced.So, climate change is real, right?Yes, of course it is. What's at issue is whether humanity can affect it very much, or at all. The possibility that sea levels may rise 20 to 30 cm in a hundred years, has to be considered with the evidence that global warming over the last 30,000 years — a history that humanity has observed, if not always recorded — has raised sea levels worldwide by more than a hundred metres. Or if you prefer imperial measurements, 330 feet. Or, halfway up the Calgary Tower.Massive events comfortably beyond the threshold of regulatory intervention have altered our landscape around the world: the English Channel for example, was formed by an ancient catastrophe. An underwater landslide flooded the North Sea about 8,000 years ago, which is a blink of an eye in geological terms. Fishermen on the Dogger Bank occasionally find stone age artefacts in their trawls to this day.Within the last 10,000 years, the Canadian prairies were flooded by glacial Lake Agassiz, stretching from the Alberta/Saskatchewan border south to the Dakotas and east and north to Hudson Bay. It lasted for 4,000 years, drained in six months and raised water levels worldwide as it did so, by half a metre. Ocean levels rise and fall and so do the continents themselves. (They always have. It's called isostasy. Bizarre but true.) And so it does go on. We live on a dynamic planet, alternately victims and beneficiaries of forces we can neither fully comprehend nor control. Yet, we are assured we can and in Canada at least, solutions are urged upon us ranging from the painfully trivial to the ominously dangerous. One is reminded of King Canute, who famously attempted to order the tide to reverse,There is climate change then, but not a climate emergency. Of one thing we can be sure, however; if the policies now advanced by the Government of Canada are fully implemented, most of us will be poorer. Carbon taxes are just the start. Wait until we pay the true cost of a net-zero grid... if we even can. Many of us, I predict, will find we can no longer afford to drive.Questions about why therefore we should choose to accept the narrative are best addressed not to the scientists, among whom there continues to be healthy debate, but to those who profit from new policies..Gender: People are and should be free to do what they like with regards to their sexuality and if they can deal with the cognitive dissonance, believe what they want to believe about what sex they are. What they are not entitled to do, is require other people to affirm what is manifestly not so and use the force of law to shame them if they don't. In other words, a man may cross dress if he must, but there is no moral case for him to enter a women's changeroom, parade his genitals as he showers and claim that this is his 'right as a woman.' Regardless of what the prime minister thinks, by the way. How stupid are we, if we won't admit today what has been perfectly clear for the entire span of human history? If 'they' can make you believe this, 'they' can make you believe anything.But because as a society we don't seem to have the... well, you know... because we don't have them, we allow the inevitable consequences of the lie to take hold. Thus, kids encouraged at school to examine their sexuality, forced in some cases to endure the soft indoctrination of drag queen story hour — as though there were no underemployed grandmothers who wouldn't jump at the chance to read books to children. A generation of girls can't compete fairly in sports... Not to mention expensive surgical experiments whose effects are costly to alleviate, but impossible to reverse. See here, Sarah's heartbreaking story..Indian Residential School murders, or not: Allegations have been made that indigenous children were brutally murdered at residential schools. Sites have been pointed out by 'knowledge keepers,' as possible graves. We cannot call these allegations lies, as we do not know the truth. And, where there is evidence of harm — allegations of sexual abuse proven in court for example — the case for compensatory damages is obvious and impregnable. However, the Trudeau Liberals do not wait for hard evidence to prove the narrative or murder. Instead they treat the allegations as established fact, and lower the flags to shame those dreadful nation-building settler-colonialists and the people who actually ran these schools over the last hundred years. No matter how kind, caring and dedicated most of them were, in Mr. Trudeau's history of Canada, they are now the bad guys. (And for Mr. Trudeau's type of politics to prosper, there have to be bad guys, racist, misogynist straw men with unacceptable opinions, against whom he can rally the rest in righteous but ill-informed indignation.)And then, they transfer billions of dollars to aboriginal groups. Some call it reparations. Whatever you call it, the flow of money depends upon our acceptance that we did something for which we need to pay compensation.We need the truth — not a Liberal narrative.Canadians have had a bad eight years of being criticised and condemned for things the progressive left defines as true, but for which the case is neither properly made, nor concluded. We are invited to feel shame, in Alberta especially, for being good at producing the fuel the country runs on and the revenues that keep it afloat. We are told that it'll be our fault in Canada if the world fries. Of course it isn't, but our federal government still urges us to think of our impoverishment at the just transition as no more than our due as global citizens. If that means we become a nation of truck drivers and janitors, and we spend all our money buying windmills from China, so be it. Meanwhile, embrace the guilt.Why is this happening? Truth will out. But for now, we have a government that prefers Canadians believe Canada is beset by problems for which — of course — the Trudeau Liberals just happen to have a high tax solution that concentrates power in Ottawa. They love to speak of unity. But, they govern by dividing us and worse, by making us revile the people with whom we disagree. (Remember masks and vaccines? Or Greta Thunberg's admirers and imitators? The smug denunciations of racists, misogynists and people with unacceptable opinions?)It is perhaps too much to hope that truth will break out like a wildfire: This will go on until Canadians start thinking like truckers. (And speaking of lies, have you noticed that the truckers are now spoken of as though they were insurrectionists, when in fact they were people who faced the loss of their livelihoods because of what has now been revealed as arbitrary and poorly conceived Liberal policy.)But a great first step to better politics — and forlorn though it is, this is my hope for 2024 — is that to begin with, Canadians will lower the temperature on their disagreements. If we do not, the only people who benefit are the people who unworthily seek to rule over us.A great second step would be to start refusing to say 'yes' to what you believe is a lie. Going along to get along is not the answer. A lie is strengthened when it is not confronted.Demand the truth.You'll probably find yourself on hold, of course: There aren't nearly enough operators for the high call volumes. But 'make the call' anyway. The way you live, depends on refuting the lies we've lived with.