HANNAFORD: Your ten-year tweet was satire, right Mr. Trudeau?

The dinner guest from hell, having insulted your taste in furniture, pocketed (we think) a couple of spoons, drunk too much, and made a pass at your wife, finally leaves. And then, he follows up with a letter thanking you for a wonderful evening and says what a great time we all had. Thus Justin Trudeau, who boasted on the tenth anniversary of the election that brought him to power, that he had done wonderful things for Canadians.No sir, you did not..I will not repeat the lengthy summaries to be found elsewhere of how truly bad this part-time drama teacher was, in the most important role for which he was ever cast. (Here, for example.).Canada's 'Lost Liberal decade' — Will Carney fix the mess he helped create?\n.Others have said all that’s necessary about ten years of cratered growth, soaring inflation, galloping government debt, his affordable housing crisis, out of control immigration, and the rising crime which seem to be his most durable accomplishments. They are what one would expect from somebody ill-informed enough to think budgets balanced themselves and who also asked to be “forgiven thinking about fiscal matters,” as though they were beneath his lofty consideration. We are all worse off. Why act surprised?.But there is a deeper question: This was also all well-reported. Why then, despite almost daily reminders of his unfitness for office, did enough people in central and maritime Canada keep on voting for him, not just in 2015, but also in 2019 and 2021?Western Canada was different. But east of Manitoba? The number of people prepared to tolerate the intolerable was astounding.Here at the Western Standard, we put together a crib sheet of Mr. Trudeau’s foolishness, just for internal use. We now make it public. All you are about to read was public knowledge, when it happened. In the West, we quickly drew the conclusion that Mr. Trudeau was unfit for office. In Eastern Canada, it seemed to make no difference. Enough people forgave him — or worse, thought he was right — that he lasted for nearly ten years, and still enjoyed a 30% approval rating when he relinquished power in March this year.What is it that they don’t get in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada? Here’s the rap sheet. It is illustrative, rather than exhaustive..Scandalsa. The WE scandal, questionable use of public monies.b. The prime minister’s use of the Aga Khan’s tropical island for a Christmas break.c. The repeated revelations of his use of blackface before he came to office.d. His characterisation of arson attacks upon churches as ‘understandable.’e. His flight from Ottawa during the Convoy protest.f. Creating a national holiday in respect of our First Nation citizens and then instead of commemorating the day, jetting off to Tofino, BC, to surf with family.Incompetenceg. His musings that “budgets balance themselves,” and that…h. He should be forgiven if he “didn’t think about monetary policy.” (It’s one thing to be ignorant; it’s another to brag about it.)i. His promise to Grow the economy from the heart outwards. (Whatever that means… a 2015 speech in Regina.)j. “Canada the ‘post-national’ country.”k. “No business case” to sell Western energy to Germany.l. Comment: “We need to phase out the oilsands.”m. In 2015, when the Liberals went from the third party in the House of Commons to first, he promised a gender-equal cabinet. Soon after, two female cabinet ministers left because of disagreements with the so-called all-embracing prime minister. Now, the former finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, has resigned and jumped ship from her position in cabinet because she cannot support the prime minister’s reckless economic course.n. Bill Morneau said Trudeau preferred ‘political stunts over policy’o. Lt.Gen. Andrew Leslie MP calls out Trudeau on defence; “Our allies are despairing.”p. Marc Garneau comments that Canada’s international reputation suffers under Trudeau. Showing up in India dressed in Bollywood bling was a perfect example.q. Jane Philpott resigns over SNC-Lavalin handling.r. Celina Caesar-Chavannes comments on Trudeau ‘tokenism’ with regard to women.s. In 2015, when Trudeau was first elected, it seemed outrageous that Canada would entertain intentionally running up a $10-billion deficit in a single year. Now (2024) it is $62 billion, with dreams of spending billions more.Foolish utterances and behaviourt. His 2013 statement that he “admired China.”u. He called about 5 million unvaccinated Canadians ‘Racists, misogynists with their unacceptable opinions.’v. The infamous occasion when he told a disabled veteran in Edmonton that there wasn’t enough money to do what veterans wanted (even though terrorist Omar Khadr had just received $10 million.)w. Comment about sexist Americans who wouldn’t elect a woman, even though neither Clinton nor Harris was electable, and he had just dumped his woman finance minister.x. His foolish behaviour at international conferences that includes: 1. Insulting Trump. 2. Failing to show for the TPP treaty signing (Vietnam, Nov. 2017.)y. And not that this is the worst insult he ever offered a woman, but he also left a thumbprint on Danielle Smith’s hand after he shook hands with her.z. “This country, it belongs to us.” When asked whether he thought Canada was “better served when there are more Quebecers in charge than Albertans,” Trudeau replied, “I’m a Liberal, so of course I think so, yes…”aa. “Canada isn’t doing well right now because it’s Albertans who control our community and socio-democratic agenda.”bb. Insulting US President Trump in snide live-mic comment.cc. Trans women are women, 2023 Facebook post..In 2015, the Conservative attack line on Trudeau was “He’s just not ready.” We got that wrong. He just wasn’t fit. The problem for Canada, is that so many people back east thought he was, and continued to think so almost to the end. This has national unity implications: As Kipling said in a slightly different context, “East is East, West is West.” You be the judge of whether the twain can ever meet. Myself? I despair.