HANNAFORD's TALKING POINTS: How about finishing the Memorial to the Victims of Communism, and other eye-rollers

A tale of two monuments

Whatever you think about the official narrative that inspired the so-called 'Thunderhead' monument, the taxpayer-funded project itself has moved from conception to ground-breaking at a commendable pace.

Not so the vastly more significant Monument to the Victims of Communism. Sadly, it is perfect illustration of where Trudeau Liberal priorities — and their true affections — lie.

The Thunderhead monument, to be built in Ottawa near the Parliament Buildings, is to draw attention to the firing of sexual-minority government employees deemed in a less permissive time to be security blackmail risks. It is marketed to Canadians today as "The Purge."

Official sources claim 'thousands' of victims. Interested parties turned sod at the construction site, May 1st.

Official interest in the Memorial to the Victims of Communism continues to languish, however.

A little context: The area surrounding Parliament Hill is rich with monuments to people and things as diverse as the War of 1812, most prime ministers, Queen Victoria, Terry Fox and a young man remembered for the sacrifice of his own life more than a hundred years ago, in a vain attempt to rescue a young woman who had fallen through thin ice while skating. If something in Canada is worth remembering, Parliament Hill is the place to put it.

Some things are indeed truly worth remembering. It is therefore sad to acknowledge that after 17 years, the monument honouring almost 100 million people murdered by the world's communists, and their families and descendants who live in Canada, has yet to be unveiled.

First pitched in 2007 during the Harper years and approved for Parliament Hill in 2009, the Tribute to Liberty monument was originally to be erected between the Supreme Court of Canada and the National Library of Canada. The necessary funds were raised largely by public subscription.

However, following the 2015 election that brought the Trudeau Liberals to power, one of the new governments first acts was to move the site off Parliament Hill, to a less prominent site further west and off The Hill. The Liberal government also insisted on a new design, further delaying construction. Work continues.

The Trudeau Liberal government could not have made it more obvious by its actions and inaction, where their sentiments lie.