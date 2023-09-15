A sad attempt to change the channel
It is unlikely that Tamara Lich knows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
And while Modi may be aware of last year’s Convoy protest, it is equally unlikely that he is aware of Tamara Lich.
However, in the extremely unlikely event they should ever find themselves in the same elevator, they would by the 20th floor be in violent agreement that Canada’s prime minister should be making toast for old people. They couldn’t help it.
Certainly, international diplomacy is beyond him, as columnist Marco Navarro-Genie pointed out recently. There is in fact no charitable way to describe the prime minister’s folly in his handling of relations with India, a rising power in the world with which Canada enjoyed entirely civil relations until he took power in 2015. (Stephen Harper and Modi, economists both, enjoyed a notably cordial relationship.) In contrast, quick to pass judgment on the country’s internal politics and slow to shut up about things nobody else cares about — gender equality is not what the G20 is all about — it was no surprise that Trudeau was cold-shouldered at this month’s G20.
It would therefore have been appropriate for him to go to ground for a while.
Sadly, between his ego and his government’s urgent need to make people look in a different direction, he came out threatening the big grocery companies with ‘action.’
Fine. Nobody likes grocery price inflation. However, inflation is the direct consequence of Justin Trudeau's high-debt, high-spending policies. And in specific regard to dairy products, it is the direct consequence of the supply management policies that are in his power to change.
The saddest thing of all is that he and the people advising him actually believe Canadians can fall for this kind of comms trick.
'Angry whites' story offside
A CBC story last July last year was headlined, "White, Male, Young and Disgruntled: Saanich Bank Robbers Latest In A Line Of Violent B.C. Criminals.” It purported to cite criminology in analyzing the demographic profiles of a group of criminals.
To the CBC's credit, they have an ombudsman and to the ombudsman's credit, he decided that "given how fraught it is to discuss the intersection of race and crime, more care was required here."
No kidding. Switch out 'white' and put in any other racial (or sexual) identifier, and you would personally experience 'fraught.'
That all said, the more interesting story that the CBC reporter could have pursued, is exactly why young, white males might be disgruntled?
Just theorising here, but could it be that the culture has in the last five years produced a deluge of attacks on white people generally in which they have been accused of unearned 'privilege?'
Could it also be that in many workplaces white people, young and old, male and female, have been obliged as a condition of continued employment to submit to Communist-style re-education, in which they are told that their perfectionism and their punctuality are unwelcome manifestations of their white supremacist attitudes and that even if they cut everybody an even break, they are still racist? A recent Toronto Star article was headlined "Your best friend — or your spouse — is Black? Why you could still be racist."
Tell people — any people — that there's no way they can win, no way they can feel good about themselves and something is going to break. Obviously, there's no excuse for criminality. But without vision the people perish, and the vision offered young white men at the moment is to shut up and go away. This cannot end well.
Worse than a cheap shot — merely juvenile
I worked with Danielle Smith for a number of years in her Calgary Herald days and closely observed her handling of some complex and fundamental issues in the last year. I can say with complete assurance that for her to have an emotional moment, as she did when she spoke of children hospitalised by e.coli, is something I've actually never seen before — and Lord knows, she's had occasion for it over the years. So, those creeps at anti-UCP website The Breakdown who fabricated a teleprompter script suggesting in places that she pause to weep, are kind of low-end, even as creeps. Is it so hard to believe the woman actually has a big enough heart to feel what others feel when their children are in pain?
For the record, those tears weren't fake. That was real.
So, unfortunately was the promise of $2,000 each for the affected families. Not that we all don't share the premier's sympathies for them. However, the precedent — that when one gets sick, the Government of Alberta gives you money — is a genie that could be hard to put back in the bottle. Contra the creep-page, it looks like the premier made an overly emotional decision...
