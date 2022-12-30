Fire in grate 2

Writer Dale Harbidge likes the idea of nuclear fusion's promise of cheap, unlimited power but for staying warm himself, has more confidence in a wood-burning stove.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

I had this thought several years ago and it could not be more timely than today. I was lying in bed thinking about the idea of peace in the world.

Many conversations come to mind that I've had in the past with friends and family etc. and the common thread lately seems to involve the idea of energy. As in someone comes up with a solution or should I say an alternative to fossil fuel energy.

Left Coast
Hate to burst your bubble man . . . .

Didn't Environmentalist Borg Lomborg state years ago that the Amount of $$$$s . . . now in the TRILLIONS . . . wasted on the UN Klimate Insanity so far . . . could have brought Clean Water & Sewage Systems to EVERY CITIZEN on the Planet.

Instead it fattened the wallets of criminals like Al Gore & his "Klimate" Warriors many who got very rich from the CO2 scams.

Fusion is just an experiment . . . it is many decades away from actual implementation.

But we know today that Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels are a complete FAIL at powering modern industrial cities.

According to a Physics "We know that the total emissions/reabsorption of CO2 by nature makes emissions of CO2 by burning fossil fuels totally insignificant and lost in the instrumental accuracy levels."

"Oil is not a “fossil fuel”, but was deemed an organic substance back in 1894 when Rockefeller met with the worlds organic chemists – he wanted a way to ensure that his Standard Oil Company could raise the price of his product as necessary by claiming it was going to someday run out. Yes, that has been their tactic for 126 years now, and people still fall for it!!!

The second most common liquid on Earth is oil, after water. It is produced as a byproduct of geological heat and pressure in the crust – just as the hydrocarbon atmospheres of other planets and moons. How many dinosaurs died on some of Jupiter’s moons? None. Yet they have methane atmosphere.

There has never been a fossil recovered from greater than 10,000 feet below the surface. Oil wells average depth is 30,000 feet.

The greatest “greenhouse gas” is water vapor, but the left can’t tax evaporation of the oceans."

As far as Warmongers go . . . you missed the little Olagarth Despot in Ukraine Zalinsky, Obama & his CIA operatives that ran a Money Laundering Operation & 46 Bio Labs in Ukraine. Do you think that upset the Russians just a bit?

The First Step to a Civilized World is an Honest & Truthful MEDIA . . . very difficult to find these days especially in Europe, Canada & the USA.

