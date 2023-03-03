Canada's euthanasia advocates are hellbent on dishing out death for anyone willing to consent. Unfortunately, they have found willing allies in the spheres of government, law and medicine to take us across thresholds that not long ago were unthinkable. They have very publicly placed their sights on the mentally ill and teenagers, something that should disturb every protective parent and citizen.
“Most witnesses agreed that MAID should only be expanded to include mature minors whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable, at least initially,” page 61 explains.
“Dr. Gordon Gubitz [from Dalhousie University] noted that the Canadian public may not be ready for track two MAID for minors, and recommended, along with others, a cautious, stepped approach.”
Crank up the heat slowly. If the frogs don’t jump out, they’ll participate in their deaths.
On the same page, we read that Bryan Salte, legal counsel for the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Saskatchewan, “questioned the constitutionality of limiting MAID for mature minors to track one.” That is, only children whose death is foreseeable.
It’s doubtful the negotiators of the Charter and Constitution envisioned some mandate for drug-induced deaths. Alas, the Charter has increasingly become a Rorschach test for judges who see in it reflections of their own moral framework, then interpret it accordingly.
Consider, in 1993, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled against terminal ALS patient Sue Rodriguez and said the constitution did not demand medically assisted deaths be provided. In 2015, the SCC ruled the opposite, with an ALS case being one of two in the constitutional challenge.
How does the SCC not honour its own precedent in a near-identical case? Our courts have become like Calvinball from the Calvin and Hobbes comic. They just keep changing the rules and in Orwellian fashion, tell us they are in fact following them.
Salte even expressed concern that legislative changes to MAiD might be too rigid. “I would support the minimum level of safeguards incorporated into the legislation,” he explained. “When we provide that guidance to our members, we say what we expect of them if they are to be involved in medical assistance in dying.”
MAiD regulations are bad enough as it is, and enforcement of violations is completely absent. Quebec is the only province with an annual MAiD report. Every year, there are discrepancies in the MAiD counts between rival sources and a few cases where the qualifications were not met. Every instance of the latter constitutes a wrongful death, yet no health practitioner is ever censured by medical boards, nor charged by police.
Precedent suggests that medical boards will be more inclined to side with complainants who were refused MAiD than condemn doctors too cavalier in their approach. (After all, dead people tell no tales, and file no complaints either, especially when a doctor only did what the patient wanted.) In this environment, every self-preserving doctor will feel pressure to sign off on the deaths of anyone asking for it.
COVID times showed just how ready medical boards are to set dogma and cast out heretics. Consider the fates of rebel doctors who prescribed Ivermectin or called out risks or injuries related to COVID-19 vaccinations. This sometimes goes beyond medical considerations and drifts into woke politics. Amy Hamm’s nursing career in B.C. was jeopardized for her public proclamation that biological sex and gender are connected. It’s like Winston in George Orwell’s 1984 insisting that 2+2=4.
British Columbia represents the vanguard on transgender ideology, as preferred pronouns integrated into court practices and students are increasingly embracing a gender they weren’t born into. In B.C., a young teenaged girl adopted a male name and her father could not prevent her medical transition. He was muzzled from talking to his child or the media about the issue, while the doctors involved enjoyed anonymity under court records and a publication ban. B.C. foster children are transitioned by the hundreds, which only shows you what government does when parents are totally out of the way.
Abortion is also dispensed to teens without their parents knowing, let alone consenting. Mental health issues usually don’t change that either. If an unwanted pregnancy is causing stress, abortion is offered as the answer.
A nurse in Regina told me more than ten years ago how a teenaged girl on the psych ward got an abortion. Despite the girl’s vulnerable state, parental guidance and consent were excluded. When their parents came to visit and asked where she was, the nurse could not tell them.
What all this means is any thinking, observant person knows the following scenario may soon be upon us.
A parent sends their 12-year-old child to school one day not knowing it will be their final goodbye. A school counsellor has been talking to the student for weeks and the child has decided they want a medically-assisted death. The psychological and medical authorities deem the child to be competent to make the decision and the deed is done. The crying parents are told they should respect the rights of the child and view all this as for the best.
What could derail this death train? A spiritual Great Awakening or a Conservative government are the only things that come to mind. As it is, the most awful ideas advancing in Canada courtesy of those with bright minds, darkened hearts, and faulty moral compasses. Will anyone stop them?
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
What exactly were the Conservative votes when MAID came into being? I don't think they all have as clean hands as they wish. That may be a story worth pursuing.
"Unjust estblishment" No sir, illegitimate regime!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.