Children's' book on MAiD

Canada's euthanasia advocates are hellbent on dishing out death for anyone willing to consent. Unfortunately, they have found willing allies in the spheres of government, law and medicine to take us across thresholds that not long ago were unthinkable. They have very publicly placed their sights on the mentally ill and teenagers, something that should disturb every protective parent and citizen.

In mid-February, Parliament received a report, “Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada: Choices for Canadians.” Don’t miss the meaning there. They want to enable as many Canadians as possible to choose death at a taxpayer-funded doctor’s hands.

northrungrader
northrungrader

What exactly were the Conservative votes when MAID came into being? I don't think they all have as clean hands as they wish. That may be a story worth pursuing.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"Unjust estblishment" No sir, illegitimate regime!

