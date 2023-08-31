Charlie Angus

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus, a critic of the Western Standard, has removed a tweet in which he linked the death of Sheila Annette Lewis to her reliance upon 'toxic' right-wing disinformation.

 Charlie Angus MP

Charlie Angus likes to talk about disinformation and misinformation — a lot.

Most recently he tweeted that “Disinformation and conspiracy costs lives.” And, in response to Western Standard publisher, Derek Fildebrandt, he replied, “Yup. Right-wing disinformation is toxic and tragic.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Safe and effective is the biggest case of mis/disinformation in the history of mankind. Spewed daily by the msm.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Another lying, commie, pig, lined up at the trough with the rest of the pigs.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Charlie angus is another in along list of leftwing extremists, he always has been, but now feels even more secure to “come out of the closet” becuase the leftwing extremists now control all aspects of our life, from the MSM, to the school boards, he knows no criticism will come his way, so he can bleat and belch

Out his hate with impunity. F him and all his leftwing extremist(communist) Lib/NDP regime pals.

