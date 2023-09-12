Pierre Poilievre

Policy resolutions do not bind the party leadership, but the membership sent CPC leader Pierre Poilievre strong encouragement at the 2023 Conservative Convention, to protect children by prohibiting-life altering medicinal or surgical interventions on young people, under 18 years of age.

 Courtesy CPAC/YouTube

Those wary and weary of transgender ideology received good news at the recent Conservative Party convention.

A resolution by North Okanagan-Shuswap, passed with 69% support, said, “A Conservative government will protect children by prohibiting-life altering medicinal or surgical interventions on minors under 18 to treat gender confusion or dysphoria and encourage positive mental and physical health support for all Canadians suffering from gender dysphoria and related mental health challenges.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

john.lankers
john.lankers

I agree, the federal conservatives are on the right track with this move.

robwelte
robwelte

Sounds like reason and common sense is back on the table in Canadian politics

PersonOne
PersonOne

Can you imagine having to even vote on this in 1995? We have fallen into a cesspool

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Well said!👍👍

