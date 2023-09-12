Those wary and weary of transgender ideology received good news at the recent Conservative Party convention.
A resolution by North Okanagan-Shuswap, passed with 69% support, said, “A Conservative government will protect children by prohibiting-life altering medicinal or surgical interventions on minors under 18 to treat gender confusion or dysphoria and encourage positive mental and physical health support for all Canadians suffering from gender dysphoria and related mental health challenges.”
The passage of the vote was deservedly welcomed with applause on the Quebec City convention floor. Such permanent and life-altering changes can wait until adulthood and an increasing number of western jurisdictions have decided that they must.
It is dubious for trans-ideologues to suggest that a person’s “true self” is different from their biological sex. These people also believe in “gender fluidity” which says gender can always change. To what then, will the “true self” be anchored? It’s like a dog chasing its tail to find peace.
Besides, as Dr. Miriam Grossman, an adult and adolescent psychiatrist points out, there are a handful of other pathologies where people believe they are something they are not, and affirming them does not do them any good. Last month she made a compelling speech to a House Committee that destroyed gender ideology in five minutes.
“Sex is not assigned at birth, it is established at conception and it’s recognized at birth if not earlier,” Grossman explained.
“[Saying otherwise] misleads people, especially children, into thinking that male and female are arbitrary designations and can change.”
Grossman said countries such as Norway and the UK that have banned or severely restricted such treatments in recent years and have not seen spikes in suicides and mental health issues.
“Three years ago, Finland placed strict limitations on medical interventions for minors. Sweden did the same thing after a 14-year-old girl was found to have osteoporosis and spinal fractures from puberty blockers. An investigation concluded, ‘The risks of anti-puberty and hormone treatments for those under 18 currently outweigh the possible benefits,’” she explained.
“The National Academy of Medicine in France warned, ‘Great medical caution must be taken in children and adolescents, given the vulnerability of this population and the many undesirable, even serious complications that therapies cause.’ Doctors in New Zealand and Australia have published similar statements.”
Some US states, such as Texas and Florida have implemented their own bans. Last year Finland transgender treatment expert Riittakerttu Kaltiala told the Florida Board of Medicine there was “no evidence” to support so-called gender-affirming medical treatments for adolescents.
She said the idea suicide will result is “purposeful disinformation, and spreading it is irresponsible” and four-of-five teens grow out of gender dysphoria if given the chance.
Dr. Kenneth Zucker had similar findings treating gender dysphoria in Toronto for 30 years, but there’s no room for his preferred approach now. Ontario had the first conversion therapy bans in Canada, prompting a BBC documentary on Zucker and his province called “Transgender kids, who knows best?”
Trans-activists tried to stop the documentary from airing in the UK, but succeeded in Canada in 2017. Our public broadcaster promised a better documentary, but nothing followed before Drag Kids, which CBC described as a “daring and touching portrait of four kids chasing freedom and friendship through the art of drag.”
By now Ottawa, some provinces, and many cities, have followed the one-sided propaganda and banned conversion therapy, not just for sexual orientation, but for gender identity.
It’s illegal to encourage children or adults to reconcile with their gender now, leaving only one treatment option. Given that health is a provincial domain, there’s really only one way for Ottawa to derail this train and that’s to ban such treatments for children.
Politically this is a smart move. The Conservatives offended much of their support base by fast-tracking Bill C-4 to ban conversion therapy in 2021. The bill’s preamble denounces the “myth that heterosexuality, cisgender identity, and gender expression that conforms to the sex assigned to a person at birth are to be preferred over other sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”
Our society was built on such beliefs, but the Liberals have put into law that such beliefs are all wrong and false. This represents another woke attempt to tear down western civilization and erect Cultural Marxism. Besides, C-4’s legal penalties of jail and fines have left some clergy and counselors nervous.
Many Conservatives were stunned or angry their party’s MPs stood down against this Liberal hubris without any challenge or even normal parliamentary process. The membership has spoken, just as they did on a separate resolution to reserve women’s sports, prisons, and shelters for biological females. That one passed with cheers and 87% support, and those penning the party platform would be stupid to ignore it.
A youth that has cross-sex medical alterations is unlikely to vote Conservative later, and the leftists know it.
Besides, wedge politics says the party is more likely to capture votes than lose them on such issues. The NDP, Greens, Bloc and Liberals are on one side of these issues and the Conservatives and PPC are on the other.
Only 40% support is needed to secure a majority government and if that many or more side with Conservatives on this issue, then it’s a political winner.
(4) comments
I agree, the federal conservatives are on the right track with this move.
Sounds like reason and common sense is back on the table in Canadian politics
Can you imagine having to even vote on this in 1995? We have fallen into a cesspool
Well said!👍👍
