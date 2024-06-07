HARDING: COVID vaccines failed to meet expectations, not Rob Schneider

From all accounts, Rob Schneider's comedy act in Regina was exactly what anyone should have expected, unlike the supposedly "safe and effective" COVID vaccines he talked about.It’s amazing how many vaccine injuries can be tolerated and how few offensive words can’t be.Schneider was invited last year by the Hospitals of Regina Foundation to perform June 1, 2024 at the Conexus Arts Centre, a facility that seats 2,031 people. Schneider delivered the foundation all the success it could have hoped for, selling out the venue June 1 and raising $350,000 in the process. However, he received the proverbial cane for humour that offended some people.Read more: Rob Schneider's comedy act cut short in Regina following comments on COVID vaccines and sexual minorities “We do not condone, accept or share Mr. Schneider's positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledged that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our team," a statement from the Hospitals of Regina Foundation read."A decision was, therefore, made to ask Mr. Schneider to end his performance earlier than intended, to which he agreed and immediately left the stage. An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community. We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offence caused."If I had paid $175 to see a comedian, and someone denied me a good part of his show, the only apology I would want is for keeping me from what I paid for.“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider's set to not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” the statement read.In other words, Schneider had every right to say what he said, but we stopped it because we didn’t like him saying it.Thanks to the CBC, we know Schneider’s cancellation was due to Tynan Allan, a self-described queer black man and diversity, equity, and inclusion keynote speaker, podcaster, and consultant.“He was making comments about transfolks and sort of trivializing the concept of being trans, people themselves saying that women couldn’t just be women anymore, that men were just now cutting off their genitalia, and now we can’t call women, women, and they have to be chest feeders or front holes,” Allan told the public broadcaster.“So, incredibly inappropriate, distasteful things that were not lighthearted in any way, but just rude and crude and very horrible to hear.”Allan said table after table was in shock.“I really felt strongly after seeing many people, some were in tears, some were incredibly upset, people were leaving the room, that I just said to myself, I can’t just sit by and do nothing.”Thus began efforts so Schneider could say nothing. Allan asked to speak to event organizers.“At first, they were incredibly dejective and sort of saying, ‘Well, we’re not going to do anything. And we hired this guy and lots of people were laughing, and so why would we shut him down?’” Allan recalled.So, Allan explained it to them.“Not only is this completely inappropriate and offensive and, really, filled with hatred, but this is also the first day of Pride, and we have to recognize what that day means to people, especially in a hospital setting when people go through gender-affirming care, and reproductive care, and fertility treatments, and all those sorts of things–and that’s being challenged and mocked and laughed at, especially when fundraising for that sort of an organization — it’s so not OK.”Who knows, maybe the foundation feared some kind of human rights complaint and getting embarrassed and fined. With donors’ money already in their hands, letting Schneider continue would only bring loss, right?Despite their statement about expectations, it seems the foundation had a good idea what Schneider would say.“They actually told me that they had done research on him, that they said that they’d watched a lot of YouTube videos about him. So that actually was more concerning to me, that looking to their letter, that they said that their booking agent did it, when I actually heard from organizers that they themselves had also researched him,” Allan said.“They finally agreed to go and ask this person to leave the stage and had security waiting to escort him out.”.Very well, Schneider had a great time performing at the River Cree Casino in Edmonton the next night. It seems some minority-hosting venues and those who frequent them weren’t so offended. Yet Allan, having prevailing over 2,000 people in Regina, remains unsatisfied with the foundation he prevailed upon.“What’s missing is an action plan. I love an apology, but it doesn’t mean a lot to show that they’ve learned anything,” Allan said.Within days, the cancellation brigade had a new target. Queen City Pride issued a press release June 6 to call for the city to cancel the booking Come Together Saskatchewan’s 2024 event at Mosaic Stadium. It was alleged George Canyon shouldn't sing in front of 30,000 attendees because event organizers believed the place for sex was within heterosexual marriage.Read more: Gays try to cancel Christian stadium event in Regina one day before it startsWhile that stadium event will go on regardless, the venue is still remembered a previous cancellation. From mid-September 2021 through the end of the season, unvaccinated football fans couldn't go to 'Rider games unless they could produce a negative COVID-19 test. As it was for the foundation, the team kept the money from half-robbed season ticket holders.Ironically, Premier Moe had made an online video at the stadium a few months prior saying if 70% of the population were vaccinated, the stadium could fill up again.And here's another irony, the date of Schneider's act was the final day of hearings by the the National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI) on COVID-19 in, of all places, Mosaic Stadium. Lay witnesses testified about the cancellation of jobs and relationships due to vaccine mandates, and the failing health of them or their loved ones after taking the vaccine. Worse, well-informed experts revealed an ever-increasing set of health risks connected to mRNA vaccines.That dubious “safe and effective” slogan is still confessed by authorities despite untold thousands of vaccine injuries and "breakthrough" cases. Citizens should say what the foundation did of Schneider: “the performance did not meet the expectations of our team.”Alas, unlike a comedian who told many a truth in jest, the people who pushed and mandated this vaccine and smeared its opponents are still spewing the same nonsense from the same stages they always did.And THAT is not funny. If anyone deserves to be cancelled, it's them.Read more on the NCI hearings May 30-June 1 in Regina:OBGYN tells inquiry of bad maternal outcomes from covid 19 vaccinesFormer Chief Medical Officer blacklisted by CBC for questioning COVID responsePhD tells NCI that COVID-19 vaccine potential harms understatedGeneticist warns National Citizens Inquiry of DNA contamination in COVID mRNA vaccinesMLA Wilson tells National Citizens Inquiry Saskatchewan needs a government apology