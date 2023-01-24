Hooker sign

The World Economic Forum has been a bonanza for escorts and high-end prostitutes.

 Raphael Wild

In the Book of Revelation, the Babylon the Great is both a harlot and a city where the world’s kings and great merchants, ply their trade. That sounds like a lot like Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum, with some disturbing implications.

The relationship between prostitution, politics and commerce was put in plain view in an article in the UK’s Daily Mail during the WEF meetings last week. The publication interviewed and photographed 36-year-old Salome Balthus, who is a madam in Berlin and was an escort in personal attendance at Davos.

Salome Balthus

Davos

Davos by night

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

jfhuizing
jfhuizing

If the Davos boys (and girls) are willing to let this information out so smoothly, it is a cover up for the other unimaginable things that happen behind closed doors.

[sneaky]

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Not surprising that these Davos members have no scruples morals or ethics.

bobd.philip
bobd.philip

The good news is, at least we know it’s not Trudeau as this Madam will have “stimulating and intellectual” conversations with her clients. We all know that Justin is far from stimulating and even less intellectual.

