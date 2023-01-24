In the Book of Revelation, the Babylon the Great is both a harlot and a city where the world’s kings and great merchants, ply their trade. That sounds like a lot like Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum, with some disturbing implications.
The relationship between prostitution, politics and commerce was put in plain view in an article in the UK’s Daily Mail during the WEF meetings last week. The publication interviewed and photographed 36-year-old Salome Balthus, who is a madam in Berlin and was an escort in personal attendance at Davos.
“Davos is all about power, money, and sex and all three make good bedfellows,” Balthus said. She insists her degree in philosophy and German literature allows her to stimulate minds between stimulating bodies.
“They will not only have a good time sexually but also intellectually,” she said.
Balthus said she met a repeat client at Davos. Another one, whom she calls a “silver fox” client, likes her to wear a see-through blouse and talk French to him. Apparently it reminds him of fantasies he had about one of his teachers when he was 12.
The description reminded me of French President and former Rothschild banker Emmanuel Macron who married his teacher, but wasn’t there this year.
“All I will say is that he has a lot of money and you don't want trouble in court,” Salome said. “I would be in big trouble if I shared some of the secrets I have learned to keep.”
It’s a good thing this madam has scruples, keep secrets, and doesn’t lie to reporters. A less virtuous escort would be useful in a Jeffrey Epstein-style entrapment scheme. One wonders how many escort agencies for the rich and powerful have intelligence agency connections behind them, collecting secrets or compromising the powerful.
“Amy”, who runs an escort agency in Amsterdam, said she started receiving calls for Davos two months before the forum, which only shows its degree of importance for the unofficial itinerary.
“We cater for anything a client desires, within reason, and the feedback I have had from my [six] girls in Davos has been very good. They send me smiley faces and thumbs-up emojis,” Amy explained.
“My girls are mainly students in their 20s who are paying for university or have finished their studies and need to pay loans back.”
As the indebted students fornicate their way to financial freedom, Amy makes sure they don’t gouge the clientele.
“I don't up rates for Davos, as I like to remain transparent…Most of the bookings in Davos are for two days, so that is 6,000 Euros plus,” Amy explained.
That’s $8,700 Canadian for two days, not like 26-year-old “Crystal,” a Londoner from an international escort agency who charges £3,000 [CDN $5,000] for only six hours during her advertised “Davos tour.”
Clearly this is not the world of the everyday person.
Amy described her clients as “politicians and business leaders,” adding, “although the majority of clients do book the girls for sex, there are also a few who just want to talk after a long, hard, busy day and let off steam.”
Sure. It must be hard work steering the lives of the planet. Interestingly, Balthus had the same talking point.
“I enjoy my work and it's not all lying on my back, it's also helping someone to unwind and relax,” she said.
On the other hand, the girls are also there for all-night revelry. As the Daily Mail explained, “The nights here are a never-ending round of private parties.”
A 30-year-old escort named Tiffany explained how she got past hotel security for the bashes.
“Sure I can get in baby, I got ID, passport and vaccination card. I just tell reception I am here as a guest . . . I command power in the bedroom and the boardroom.'”
Nothing about the Davos experience deflates the attendees’ sense of power. The Daily Mail found “a young American from a tech firm” who explained how much work it takes to rent a sexy woman.
“At the Europe [hotel]…you stand at the bar and point upstairs, whereas at the Belvedere you have to make a call.”
His wish is her command.
“Basically, they are all in place and positioned so that at the drop of a hat they can take a call, entertain a client for a couple of hours…and wait for the next call, then go out again,” he said.
Do such accounts portray a group with high morals, selfless character, respect for women, and relatability to the common person?
No, not everyone at the World Economic Forum is buying sex. And no, Davos is not a long foretold metaphorical or literal city of evil. But one thing these accounts do suggest is that the world the Davos crowd is most likely to create is one suited to their own selfish desires.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
If the Davos boys (and girls) are willing to let this information out so smoothly, it is a cover up for the other unimaginable things that happen behind closed doors.
[sneaky]
Not surprising that these Davos members have no scruples morals or ethics.
The good news is, at least we know it’s not Trudeau as this Madam will have “stimulating and intellectual” conversations with her clients. We all know that Justin is far from stimulating and even less intellectual.
