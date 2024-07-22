HARDING: Hyperbole detracts little from Trump's greatness

Why they hate Donald J. Trump is why I love him.Who they are and who Trump is was summed up best by a black and white video played between speakers on the final day of Thursday’s convention. Here, Trump walked towards the camera in a hallway, all business.“This is my final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state, we will expel the war mongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all,” he said.Wow! Anything else?!Yes, actually. Trump laid out world peace, a cure for cancer, freedom, and prosperity in the longest speech in convention history. It was a bit like the beloved Pedro in Napoleon Dynamite: “Vote for me and all your wildest dreams will come true.”“Never seen” or “ever seen” was used 14 times. It’s the rhetorical crutch of someone with bombast who thankfully avoids saying “um” or “uh.” Whether he is speaking of the greatest or worst, the past, the present, or the future, things may not be that extreme.Hey, I know, and everyone knows, Trump can’t do all that–not completely, and certainly not permanently. But it’s refreshing enough that he or anyone else would campaign on that. Even better, his record suggests this is not just bluster, even if it is hyperbole. Trump will deliver a significant measure of what he promised.Consider, when Trump was inaugurated in 2017, he pledged to wipe radical Islam from the face of the earth. ISIS was wiped out and so was Iran’s terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani. While radical Islam remains, it was undeniably set back.“We will unleash the power of American innovation, and as we do, we will soon be on the verge of finding the cures to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and many other diseases,” Trump said.“And we will restore and renovate our nation’s once-great cities, making them safe, clean and beautiful again. And that includes our nation’s capital, which is a horrible killing field.”Will even Baltimore clean up? Who knows, but stemming the tide at the all-too-open border can only help.“I will not let these killers and criminals into our country. I will keep our sons and daughters safe,” Trump said.“I will end the illegal immigration crisis by closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I’ve already built.”Convention attendees in person and online got a long look at a chart of the reductions in illegal immigration under Trump, followed by massive increases under Biden. Trump’s pledge was not empty.“I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy. We will drill, baby, drill,” Trump said.That sounds doable. After all, Trump brought unemployment to historic lows, dramatically cut regulation, reduced taxes, and made American energy independent for the first time in decades.“We will not have men playing in women’s sports. That will end immediately,” he added.“We have a great military. Our military is not woke. It’s just some of the fools on top that are woke.”On international matters, Trump cited comments by the Prime Minister of Hungary. Viktor Orban said Trump made the U.S. strong, which left less opportunity for other international conflicts.“I will end every single international crisis that the current administration has created, including the horrible war with Russia and Ukraine, which would have never happened if I was president. And the war caused by the attack on Israel, which would never have happened if I was president. Iran was broke. Iran had no money. Now Iran has $250 billion. They made it all over the last two and a half years. They were broke,” he said.Trump continued to write large rhetorical cheques right to the end.“I will never let you down….We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win,” he said.“Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will ever stop us.”It’s true Trump will return smarter, wiser, and more resolute. But the idea that Trump can’t be slowed down is unlikely.As 45th President, Trump tried to eliminate Obamacare in the early months, only to find Republican John McCain cast the deciding vote against him. This was the same man who had campaigned against Obamacare in the 2012 election, proving the swamp Trump wanted to drain was still stinking up his party.As for matters abroad, consider what a Cato Institute article recounted in 2021:“Trump’s head of personnel, John McEntee, gave marching orders to Douglas Macgregor, recently added as a special advisor to the Pentagon: Get the U.S. out of Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Africa and complete the partial withdrawal from Germany,” author Doug Bandow explained.“The last-minute appointment of Macgregor and ambitious orders for him were essentially Trump’s Hail Mary pass to reverse nearly four years of malicious obstruction by his own employees, such as National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, as well as the generals who were supposed to carry out his instructions.”Trump also admitted his recent legal battles had bogged him down, even if he won eventually.“We beat them. But the time that you have to spend, the time that you have to spend. If they would devote that genius to helping our country, we’d have a much stronger and better country,” he said.“No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny — and we will not fail.”The enemies of common freedom and prosperity are numerous and their resources multiple. The “golden age” Trump promised may yet be possible, but the roadblocks, pitfalls, armies against it won’t be overcome easily.It’s a good thing Trump rose from an assassination attempt to call Americans to "Fight, fight, fight!" His invitation to Americans make America great again is entirely necessary. A vision as big and noble as his could never be achieved alone.