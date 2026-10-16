Opinion

HARDING: If Alberta leaves, British Columbia is next, not Saskatchewan

If Alberta became independent, all of Western Canada might join a new union. British Columbia would follow first, then Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Territories.
Western provinces leaving Canada
Western provinces leaving CanadaImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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