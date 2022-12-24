Canadians revealed their ignorance of God and Scriptures in a recent poll and in doing so, also gave us a clue why our laws and courts seem adrift.
Ottawa-based religious think-tank CARDUS commissioned Angus Reid to poll over 4,000 Canadians on their faith. The respondents were from the Angus Reid forum group, and included 1,948 self-identified Christians, 88 from non-theistic faiths, and 1,567 with no religious identity. For a clearer picture, 211 Muslims and 202 Jews were intentionally added to the sample.
The poll found that 58% of respondents had “read or engaged with” the Bible sometime in their adult years, while 12% had read the Torah and 16% had read the Qu’ran. The fact that people are nearly five times more likely to say they read a Bible but not a Torah shows ignorance already. The Torah is the Old Testament of the Bible, includes its oft-quoted Psalms, and comprises a majority of the total text.
Canadians showed more ignorance when three-in-five (63%) respondents said the scriptures of all major religions “teach essentially the same things.” This stance held true no matter how the sample was sliced. A majority of Christians (61%), Jews (61%), and Muslims (89%) held that view. Those who had engaged with at least one sacred text in recent years (62%) and those who have not (65%) also felt the same. This commonly held myth deserves to be corrected. The theistic religions (Islam, Christianity, and Judaism) are very different from Hindu and Buddhist faiths.
While there may be some overlap on what constitutes virtue and morality, the religions differ greatly on their interpretation of existence, how to pursue their ultimate goals, and what the destination looks like. The theistic religions believe in a God that made people in His image and grants them one life. Buddhism and Hinduism don’t conceive of a singular Supreme Being and believe people could get reincarnated as anything. These concepts alone are irreconcilably different.
Christianity, Judaism, and Islam disagree on who Jesus is. Christians believe he is the Son of God and his payment for sin by his sacrifice on the cross is the only way to salvation. Most Jews don’t name Jesus as their Messiah. Islam teaches that Jesus was a prophet but not God’s Son, and that Jesus never died on the cross (the cruci-fixion, they cutely call it). Does that sound like “essentially the same things” to you?
Three-in-ten people without religious identity believe that holy texts are “harmful to our modern Canadian society” and four-in-ten believe they are “outdated and irrelevant.” However, the poll showed the religiously “engaged” were more likely to donate money to a charity, volunteer time, or help a stranger in need than those who were unengaged with faith or had no religious affiliation. If that doesn’t show a positive, contemporary relevance, what would?
Another question was, “Do you believe what is taught in the Bible/Torah/Qu’ran should help define our laws and how we live together in society?” In the general populace, 14% said very much so, 34% said as a broad guide and not specifics, and 52% said no. Even 44% of Christians said no (in contrast to 21% of Muslims and 81% of those without a religious identity).
Here is the problem. The preamble to our Constitution and Charter says, “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law.” Our western heritage, shared values, and the framework for our law is rooted in Biblical values. Reject that foundation, and the whole house crumbles.
In 1987, Brayton Polka of York University explained this nicely in an article published in the McGill Law Journal. He warned that the “atheism of modernity” could become more “profoundly religious than the faiths of past and present ages…rationalized as supporting ideologies of domination and oppression.” He warned that without both the Supremacy of God and the rule of law, “domination of one over the other in terms of differences in class, race and sex” would follow.
Here we are. Courts give special leniency to Aboriginals and hiring quotas discriminate against white males.
Polka concludes, “It is only when judges, not to mention lawyers, legislators, administrators and citizens, recognize that the rule of law is not relativistic but involves…God, and that…our supreme values be worked out in the lawful relationship of freedom, equality and solidarity, that the prefatory words of the Charter will support fruitful interpretation of the thirty-four sections that follow (including their inevitable conflicts and paradoxes).”
Clearly that’s not happening, and the consequences Polka warned about continue to manifest.
To recap, many people are losing faith. Most who claim a faith don’t know the texts of their faith well, let alone anyone else’s. In their ignorance, they think all the faiths are the same, and the texts lack relevance for modern life. Our constitution, crippled by the loss of its foundation, is misinterpreted, and our governments and legal system morph accordingly—to our own harm.
Suddenly, the senseless state of Canada makes sense.
(7) comments
Who could of imagined that our entire legal industry and all our institutions would completely surrender themselves to the psychotic whims of one spoiled petulant psychopathic child imbecile like Trudeau?
Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe it
The old testament is not equivalent to the Torah. The Torah is comprised of only the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.
If you're going to accuse people of ignorance, you should educate yourself first. I recall a parable about the plank in your own eye...
Good point! The broader OT is called the Tanakh.
Perhaps the most stunning thing of the last 3 Covidian imposed terrorism years was the realization of the ineptitude and corruption of our legal industry and institutions in protecting the most fundamental and basic human rights of Canadians
Absolutely appalling
Christianity & Islam are polar opposites . . .
By Dr. Ben Carson:
I want adults and children to understand this regarding MUSLIMS.
Can a good Muslim be a good American?
Theologically - no.
Because his allegiance is to Allah, The moon god of Arabia.
Religiously - no.
Because no other religion is accepted by his Allah except Islam. (Quran,2:256)(Koran)
Scripturally - no.
Because his allegiance is to the five Pillars of Islam and the Quran.
Geographically - no.
Because his allegiance is to Mecca, to which he turns in prayer five times a day.
Socially - no.
Because his allegiance to Islam forbids him to make friends with Christians or Jews.
Politically - no.
Because he must submit to the mullahs (spiritual leaders), who teach annihilation of Israel and destruction of America, the great Satan.
Domestically - no.
Because he is instructed to marry four women and beat and scourge his wife when she disobeys him. (Quran 4:34)
Intellectually - no.
Because he cannot accept the American Constitution since it is based on Biblical principles and he believes the Bible to be corrupt.
Philosophically - no.
Because Islam, Muhammad, and the Quran do not allow freedom of religion and expression. Democracy and Islam cannot co-exist. Every Muslim government is either dictatorial or autocratic.
Spiritually - no.
Because when we declare 'one nation under God,' The Christian's God is loving and kind,
while Allah is NEVER referred to as Heavenly father, nor is he ever called love in the Quran's 99 excellent names.
Therefore, after much study and deliberation...........
Perhaps we should be very suspicious of ALL MUSLIMS in this country.
They obviously cannot be both 'good' Muslims and 'good' Americans.
Call it what you wish, it's still the truth.
The more who understand this, the better it will be for our country and our future.
You had better believe that
The religious war is bigger than we know or understand!
Footnote:
The Muslims have said they will destroy us from within.
SO FREEDOM IS NOT FREE
As Theo Fluery recently asked “how’s the first 3 years of communism working out for everyone”?
How's Godlessness working out for everyone?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.