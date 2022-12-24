First amendment
Zakarie Falbis Wiki Commons

Canadians revealed their ignorance of God and Scriptures in a recent poll and in doing so, also gave us a clue why our laws and courts seem adrift.

Ottawa-based religious think-tank CARDUS commissioned Angus Reid to poll over 4,000 Canadians on their faith. The respondents were from the Angus Reid forum group, and included 1,948 self-identified Christians, 88 from non-theistic faiths, and 1,567 with no religious identity. For a clearer picture, 211 Muslims and 202 Jews were intentionally added to the sample.

Lee Harding graph

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(7) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Who could of imagined that our entire legal industry and all our institutions would completely surrender themselves to the psychotic whims of one spoiled petulant psychopathic child imbecile like Trudeau?

Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe it

Report Add Reply
eric.limacher
eric.limacher

The old testament is not equivalent to the Torah. The Torah is comprised of only the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.

If you're going to accuse people of ignorance, you should educate yourself first. I recall a parable about the plank in your own eye...

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

Good point! The broader OT is called the Tanakh.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Perhaps the most stunning thing of the last 3 Covidian imposed terrorism years was the realization of the ineptitude and corruption of our legal industry and institutions in protecting the most fundamental and basic human rights of Canadians

Absolutely appalling

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Christianity & Islam are polar opposites . . .

By Dr. Ben Carson:

I want adults and children to understand this regarding MUSLIMS.

Can a good Muslim be a good American?

Theologically - no.

Because his allegiance is to Allah, The moon god of Arabia.

Religiously - no.

Because no other religion is accepted by his Allah except Islam. (Quran,2:256)(Koran)

Scripturally - no.

Because his allegiance is to the five Pillars of Islam and the Quran.

Geographically - no.

Because his allegiance is to Mecca, to which he turns in prayer five times a day.

Socially - no.

Because his allegiance to Islam forbids him to make friends with Christians or Jews.

Politically - no.

Because he must submit to the mullahs (spiritual leaders), who teach annihilation of Israel and destruction of America, the great Satan.

Domestically - no.

Because he is instructed to marry four women and beat and scourge his wife when she disobeys him. (Quran 4:34)

Intellectually - no.

Because he cannot accept the American Constitution since it is based on Biblical principles and he believes the Bible to be corrupt.

Philosophically - no.

Because Islam, Muhammad, and the Quran do not allow freedom of religion and expression. Democracy and Islam cannot co-exist. Every Muslim government is either dictatorial or autocratic.

Spiritually - no.

Because when we declare 'one nation under God,' The Christian's God is loving and kind,

while Allah is NEVER referred to as Heavenly father, nor is he ever called love in the Quran's 99 excellent names.

Therefore, after much study and deliberation...........

Perhaps we should be very suspicious of ALL MUSLIMS in this country.

They obviously cannot be both 'good' Muslims and 'good' Americans.

Call it what you wish, it's still the truth.

The more who understand this, the better it will be for our country and our future.

You had better believe that

The religious war is bigger than we know or understand!

Footnote:

The Muslims have said they will destroy us from within.

SO FREEDOM IS NOT FREE

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As Theo Fluery recently asked “how’s the first 3 years of communism working out for everyone”?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

How's Godlessness working out for everyone?

Report Add Reply

