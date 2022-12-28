Freedom Convoy

Seven years after Justin Trudeau took power, the woke, globalist, net-zero Liberals finally met their match in 2022.

Although the year ends with high inflation, the Singh-Trudeau pact intact, and innumerable encumbrances underway on carbon, guns, and freedom of speech, 2022 will be remembered as the year the tide turned and the righteous rebellion began.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

NortherTrumper
NortherTrumper

This war was forced upon us in 2020 with the development of the covid virus.

Three years into the battle it seems like we have barely scratched the surface to removing these tyrants.

Rest well my fellow warriors 2023 will come calling with its new challenges and obstacles to overcome.

Honk... Honk!

