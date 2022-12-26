Pope
Courtesy of Cardus

For Cardus, the year is ending not with the 12 days of Christmas, but with 12 interviews with indigenous people of faith.

Last year was tarnished with 68 churches desecrated, damaged, or destroyed following accusations that “missing” children were buried on indigenous school grounds, but that was so 2021. Cardus, a non-partisan Christian think tank, is wrapping up this year profiling indigenous believers who are predominantly Christians.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.