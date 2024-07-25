Opinion

HARDING: It's campaign season, are you in?

"Are you retired and unemployed? Great! You possess the gift of time that wage earners do not. An army of you could change Canada."
Citizens can step up for elections this fall as candidates or campaigners
Citizens can step up for elections this fall as candidates or campaignersVote Stock photo by pisuttardging180463 / Vecteezy
Loading content, please wait...
George Soros
Faytene Grasseschi
Take Back Alberta
BC Rising

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news